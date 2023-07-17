Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Mat Ishbia teases Suns G League announcement coming soon

Jul 17, 2023, 3:19 PM

The logo of the Northern Arizona Suns at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott, AZ. (Photo by Alec ...

The logo of the Northern Arizona Suns at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott, AZ. (Photo by Alec Henden/Cronkite News)

(Photo by Alec Henden/Cronkite News)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

It doesn’t sound like the Phoenix Suns are going to go much longer without a G League team.

Owner Mat Ishbia teased on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo Monday that an announcement on a potential new affiliate for the Suns is coming very soon.

“That won’t be something you will be talking about in a week or two,” Ishbia said on the Suns being the only NBA franchise without a G League team.

Phoenix purchased what was previously the Bakersfield Jam in 2016 to becomes its exclusive G League affiliate and then moved the team to Prescott Valley, where they became the Northern Arizona Suns. Under previous owner Robert Sarver, the Suns sold the team to the Detroit Pistons in 2020.

RELATED STORIES

“We believe in developing young players. … In the very near future, hopefully we’ll be able to announce a different strategy on that,” Ishbia said.

The most direct benefit of having a G League organization is for a NBA team to send its own two-way players, as well as other young players not in the rotation, back and forth so those guys can get as much playing time as possible. Those two-way players only have a certain amount of games they can be active in NBA games before that amount expires and they have to be signed on a standard contract to play again for the franchise that season.

Ish Wainright was converted to a standard contract last season while guard Saben Lee couldn’t be active in the playoffs but was still able to practice with the team and be around on a day-to-day basis.

Phoenix was still able to send its two-way players to another G League affiliate. The issue there, though, is the Suns would obviously want their own players learning the same system and sticking to their principles that are applied at both levels. Since the sale of the NAZ Suns, Phoenix rarely sent two-way players on assignment.

In addition, an organization operating its own G League team allows it to evaluate more players under their roof that could potentially make the NBA roster.

This season, teams are allowed to have three two-way contracts on the books, meaning a roster can now hold up to 18 players. Lee was re-signed by the Suns and the two other spots remain open.

Phoenix Suns

Mat Ishbia at a game...

Arizona Sports

Ishbia: Suns don’t see other moves coming for ‘phenomenal’ roster

It would be understandable if the Phoenix Suns were done with roster movement this offseason, and the indications are that will be the case.

17 hours ago

Cam Payne, Phoenix Suns...

Arizona Sports

Suns trade Cam Payne to Spurs in package for future 2nd-rounder

The Phoenix Suns traded sparkplug backup PG Cam Payne in a package for a future second-rounder on Sunday morning.

17 hours ago

Kevin Durant, Mat Ishbia and James Jones (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Kevin Zimmerman

Yes, the Suns have future NBA Draft picks after the Durant, Beal trades

The Phoenix Suns have replenished after the Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal trades took first-rounders, second-rounders and added pick swaps.

17 hours ago

Bol Bol #10 of the Orlando Magic attempts a shot while being guarded by Myles Turner #33 of the Ind...

Kellan Olson

Bol Bol, picks, Cam Payne, oh my! What latest Suns moves mean

The Phoenix Suns made three separate moves on Sunday that all add intrigue to what's happening now and in the future.

17 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Bol Bol #10 of the Orlando Magic passes the ball in the second half...

Arizona Sports

Reports: Waived Magic big Bol Bol signed by Suns

The Phoenix Suns on Sunday signed former Orlando Magic forward Bol Bol to a one-year contract according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

17 hours ago

(Phoenix Suns Twitter photo)...

Wills Rice

Sherfield shines as Suns fall to Jazz in penultimate Summer League game

The Phoenix Suns fell to the Utah Jazz 97-93 in the penultimate game of the Summer League in Las Vegas on Friday.

4 days ago

Mat Ishbia teases Suns G League announcement coming soon