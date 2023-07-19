Close
Corbin Carroll reaches 3rd base on strikeout in latest feat of speed

Jul 18, 2023, 5:15 PM | Updated: 7:26 pm

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks runs to first base against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 14, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is unlike anyone else in baseball and a lot of it has to do with his speed.

The first two innings of Tuesday’s matchup with the Atlanta Braves perfectly encapsulated that, a maddening 16-13 final.

In the bottom of the first, Carroll hit a ball that stayed in the air less than five feet, bouncing off the dirt directly in front of him. The ball had enough on it, though, that it got by Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson. And because of that, it turned into a dribbler that slowly trailed off in the corner of right field.

Carroll somehow got a RBI triple out of it.

An inning later, Carroll swung and missed for strike three. But catcher Sean Murphy’s inability to fully contain the pitch in the dirt gave Carroll the chance to run the ball out, and his odds are better than anyone’s. The pressure of that forced an errant throw by Murphy, and it went so deep down the line that Carroll absolutely flew all the way to third to score Ketel Marte after his RBI double.

The strikeout was the fourth of five D-backs runs in the second inning after a pair to start the game. That answered Atlanta’s five runs in the bottom of the first, putting Arizona improbably ahead 7-5 against All-Star Braves pitcher Bryce Elder.

But that lead wouldn’t last long. Atlanta scored four more runs in the fourth inning, all off D-backs starter Zach Davies, to answer a Christian Walker solo homer in the top-half. The Braves notched up two more runs off the bullpen in the fifth before a Carroll infield single was his latest feat of speed for a RBI to make it 11-9 Atlanta.

Walker then homered with runners on the corners for his second homer and somehow put the D-backs back in front, 12-11.

Atlanta’s Austin Riley wanted his own second homer, so he got that in the bottom-half to score himself and Ronald Acuna Jr. to have the scoreboard reach 13-12 Braves.

After a scoreless seventh inning, Dominic Canzone’s first career hit for Arizona in the eighth tied the game for the third time.

Two innings later, a two-RBI double for Geraldo Perdomo and Marte’s single for his third RBI of the night gave the D-backs a 16-13 edge heading into the bottom of the ninth, where Kevin Ginkel would close up shop.

