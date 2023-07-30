Close
Kyler Murray takes underprivileged students back-to-school shopping

Jul 30, 2023, 7:05 AM

Injured Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks on before the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on November 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Delaney Penn's Profile Picture

BY DELANEY PENN


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and his family surprised four underprivileged children with a back-to-school shopping spree on Monday, according to AZCardinals.com.

The four local children are being raised by their grandparents and had no idea they were going on a shopping spree with Murray.

“It was genuine, real love. These kids are amazing, and they are grateful,” Murray told AZCardinals.com after shopping.

The kids were allowed to put whatever they wanted into the cart, including shoes, clothing and the new Cardinals uniform.

Created by Dana Burns in 2018, “A Permanent Voice” helps marginalized youth, seniors and families in South Phoenix find their own voice through education, resources and connection, its website reads.

Burns was beyond ecstatic with the signal caller’s charitable contributions during the shopping spree.

“We got a little bit of heaven today,” Burns said. “These are some kids with traumatizing situations. To see them smile, it’s just a blessing. It’s a joy.

“You can feel the joy, and they don’t even have to smile, but you can feel it. It’s a blast.”

Murray had said during the latest episode of Cardinals Flight Plan that one of his goals moving forward as a pro was to give back to the community more.

His actions Monday certainly help in accomplishing that.

