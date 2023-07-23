Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray getting ‘Be One of 1’ Nike Dunk colorway

Jul 23, 2023, 3:15 PM

Kyler Murray shoes...

(Twitter Photo/Nice Kicks)

(Twitter Photo/Nice Kicks)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is getting his own colorway of Nike Dunks with the motto “Be 1 Of One.”

Nike released photos of the shoes which feature olive green leather, white overlays and rose gold metallic swoosh.

Murray’s signature logo is present on the insoles of the shoes.

There is no announced release date yet for the Dunks, although Sneaker News reported they will drop around the holidays.

RELATED STORIES

Murray signed with Nike ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft when he was selected No. 1 overall by Arizona.

This is not the first bit of Murray shoe news this year, as Nike came out with the latest edition of the Vapor Edge Pro 360 2 cleats in May to honor of Murray’s pink suit on draft night.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nike Football (@usnikefootball)

Murray is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last season, as the Cardinals enter Year 1 under new head coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals...

Wills Rice

Arizona Cardinals rank last in ESPN’s future talent power rankings

The Arizona Cardinals ranked No. 32 in ESPN's power rankings of the future talent on every roster for 2023.

3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Budda Baker expected to report to camp, ESPN reports

The Arizona Cardinals' best defensive player is expected to report to camp on time on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) is hit by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Krys...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: Who fills out the starting rotation at ILB?

After diving into the outside linebackers room, it's time to take a look inside, where there are starting roles up for grabs.

2 days ago

Sophia Smith...

Arizona Sports

USWNT World Cup goal scorer Sophia Smith’s Cardinals connection

Sophia Smith scored for Team USA at the World Cup after her boyfriend, Cardinals WR Michael Wilson, sent her off with a heartfelt note. 

3 days ago

Kyler Murray at practice...

Tyler Drake

Pros outweigh cons of Cardinals rolling out Kyler Murray in 2023

Should the Cardinals roll out Kyler Murray at some point in 2023 or hold off playing the franchise QB in what is expected to be a down year?

3 days ago

Zaven Collins practices...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: Which Year 2 pass rusher takes bigger leap?

Two Cardinals outside linebackers vying for starting roles are second-year pros Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders.

4 days ago

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray getting ‘Be One of 1’ Nike Dunk colorway