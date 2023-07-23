Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is getting his own colorway of Nike Dunks with the motto “Be 1 Of One.”

Nike released photos of the shoes which feature olive green leather, white overlays and rose gold metallic swoosh.

Murray’s signature logo is present on the insoles of the shoes.

There is no announced release date yet for the Dunks, although Sneaker News reported they will drop around the holidays.

Murray signed with Nike ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft when he was selected No. 1 overall by Arizona.

This is not the first bit of Murray shoe news this year, as Nike came out with the latest edition of the Vapor Edge Pro 360 2 cleats in May to honor of Murray’s pink suit on draft night.

Murray is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last season, as the Cardinals enter Year 1 under new head coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

