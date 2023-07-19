Close
Deandre Ayton reps Bahamas, Jamaica with new PE Puma shoes

Jul 18, 2023, 6:30 PM

(Twitter Photo/@PUMAHoops) (Twitter Photo/@PUMAHoops) (Twitter Photo/@PUMAHoops) (Twitter Photo/@PUMAHoops)

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton’s newest shoes are two different colors that represent his home in the Bahamas and his mother’s birth country of Jamaica.

Ayton’s player edition Rise Nitro kicks from Puma were revealed on Tuesday, with Ayton explaining in a video that the meaning behind the shoes is to show off where he and his family hail from.

“I’m representing two strong-minded ethnicities, it’s just something I want to share and show the Caribbean that I’m truly representing them the best way I can,” Ayton said.

“My family, they’re like my peace, they’re like my sun.”

Ayton’s area code from the Bahamas is present on the shoes with the phrase, “#242 TO DA WORLD.”

“DominAyton” and “Bad Mon” are also printed on the shoes.

One shoe is Bahamian blue and yellow while the other is green and gold for Jamaica. They each don their respective nation’s flag on the back heel.

“Where I’m from I’m representing to the world, and I’m trying to give my best presentation,” Ayton said.

Ayton signed an endorsement deal with Puma in 2018 and an extension in 2021.

His RS-X Deandre released in 2019 paid homage to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian, and a chunk of the proceeds went to relief efforts.

He also donated $100,000 to various aid programs at the time.

Eyewitness News Bahamas reported on Tuesday that Ayton donated $10,000 to Junior Achievement Bahamas, a youth development organization.

New York Knicks forward R.J. Barrett and 2023 No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson also received Puma Nitro player edition shoes.

