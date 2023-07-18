Close
Don’t be Salty, Jarrod! Former D-back now 3rd for longest name

Jul 18, 2023, 9:00 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jarrod Saltalamacchia (8) celebrates his home run against the San Diego Padre...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jarrod Saltalamacchia (8) celebrates his home run against the San Diego Padres with David Peralta, left, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Jarrod Saltalamacchia’s place in baseball lore is quickly slipping.

According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, the former Arizona Diamondback now ranks 3rd all-time for longest name in Major League Baseball history.

In comes Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who made his Major League debut Monday for the Cincinnati Reds. The 23-year-old rookie has an outstanding 27 letters between his first and last name, establishing a new record for longest name (first and last) by a major leaguer. He also holds the record for longest last name with 18 letters, outpacing Simeon Woods Richardson by two.

Here’s a list where Saltalamacchia now ranks all-time:

1. Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 27 characters (2023 Reds)
2. Simeon Woods Richardson: 22 (2022 Twins)
3-T. Jarrod Saltalamacchia: 20 (2007 Braves)
3-T. Luis Alexander Basabe: 20 (2020 Giants)
3-T. Christian Bethancourt: 20 (2013 Braves)
3-T. Fautino De Los Santos: 20 (2011 A’s)
3-T. Valerio De Los Santos: 20 (1998 Brewers)
3-T. William VanLandingham: 20 (1994 Giants)
3-T. Theodore Breitenstein: 20 (1891 St. Louis Browns)

However, the clubhouse team wasn’t having nearly as much fun as the Reds’ Twitter followers on Monday, as they settled on just “Encarnacion” for the back of the the rookie’s jersey.

While he may be the first Encarnacion-Strand in club history, he’s still the third player to wear “Encarnacion” on his back, joining Juan and Edwin.

But when it comes to the back to our boy, the former D-back and 12-year pro, Saltalamacchia, there’s not much to be to Salty about: he’s got 110 career homers and a World Series ring.

