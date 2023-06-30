Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

THREADS BLOG

MLB releases All-Star jerseys, pay homage to Pacific Northwest

Jun 30, 2023, 1:32 PM

The American League and National League jerseys for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game....

Shown are the American League and National League jerseys for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Major League Baseball announced the jerseys for the 2023 All-Star Game on Friday.

The National League jersey, which will be donned by Arizona Diamondbacks rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll, will be dark navy. The home American League team will wear a teal jersey.

Both jerseys will feature elements of the Emerald City’s topography, the neighboring Pacific Ocean and forests.

RELATED STORIES

According to MLB.com, the jerseys will feature new technology that will be implemented throughout the league starting next season. The release says Nike scanned more than 300 players to build the ideal fit of the new jerseys.

The American League has won the last nine Midsummer Classics and has compiled a record of 47–43–2 over National League.

The American and National League reserves and pitchers will be announced on Sunday.

The All-Star Game starters were announced earlier this week:

2023 MLB All-Star Game starters

National League:

– C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta
– 1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles
– 2B: Luis Arraez, Miami
– SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta
– 3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis
– OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta
– OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona
– OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles
– DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles

American League:

– C: Jonah Heim, Texas
– 1B: Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay
– 2B: Marcus Semien, Texas
– SS: Corey Seager, Texas
– 3B: Josh Jung, Texas
– OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles
– OF: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay
– OF: Aaron Judge, New York
– DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles

Threads Blog

Coyotes belt buckle...

Kevin Zimmerman

Coyotes match with maroon suits, Arizona belt buckles for NHL Draft

For the second year in a row, Arizona Coyotes executives attended the NHL Draft in matching suits, and this year it's all about maroon.

3 days ago

Gradey Dick arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2...

Wills Rice

Gradey Dick kicks off NBA Draft with Dorothy-inspired suit

Kansas star Gradey Dick set the tone for Thursday night's NBA Draft, showing up in the shiniest red suit you could picture.

9 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen...

Arizona Sports

Zac Gallen’s snake-skin belt leads to bounce back start for Cy Young candidate

D-backs ace Zac Gallen is recognizable from the glasses he wears on the mound, but it was a different accessory that stood out Friday.

13 days ago

(Twitter photo/@Browns)...

Arizona Sports

Cleveland Browns release new dog logo after fan vote

The Cleveland Browns released a new dog logo built around the theme of their fan base, the Dawg Pound.

18 days ago

(Twitter Photo/Reno Aces)...

Arizona Sports

AAUGH! D-backs’ Triple-A Reno rocks Peanuts-inspired uniforms

The Reno Aces wore Peanuts-inspired uniforms during their game on Saturday night to celebrate the beloved comic strip.

1 month ago

Kyler Murray...

Jake Anderson

New kicks, who dis? Nike drops new Kyler Murray-inspired all-pink cleats

Nike on Friday released the latest edition of the Vapor Edge Pro 360 2 cleats in honor of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

1 month ago

MLB releases All-Star jerseys, pay homage to Pacific Northwest