MLB releases All-Star jerseys, pay homage to Pacific Northwest

Major League Baseball announced the jerseys for the 2023 All-Star Game on Friday.

The National League jersey, which will be donned by Arizona Diamondbacks rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll, will be dark navy. The home American League team will wear a teal jersey.

JUST IN: The 2023 #AllStarGame jerseys have been revealed 🚨 pic.twitter.com/QHlUE1Ov7T — MLB Life (@MLBLife) June 30, 2023

Both jerseys will feature elements of the Emerald City’s topography, the neighboring Pacific Ocean and forests.

According to MLB.com, the jerseys will feature new technology that will be implemented throughout the league starting next season. The release says Nike scanned more than 300 players to build the ideal fit of the new jerseys.

The American League has won the last nine Midsummer Classics and has compiled a record of 47–43–2 over National League.

The American and National League reserves and pitchers will be announced on Sunday.

The All-Star Game starters were announced earlier this week:

2023 MLB All-Star Game starters

National League:

– C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta

– 1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles

– 2B: Luis Arraez, Miami

– SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta

– 3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis

– OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta

– OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona

– OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles

– DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles

American League:

– C: Jonah Heim, Texas

– 1B: Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay

– 2B: Marcus Semien, Texas

– SS: Corey Seager, Texas

– 3B: Josh Jung, Texas

– OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles

– OF: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay

– OF: Aaron Judge, New York

– DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles