Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs rookie Corbin Carroll named MLB All-Star Game starter

Jun 29, 2023, 4:22 PM | Updated: 4:56 pm

Corbin Carroll...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with teammates after a walk-off two RBI single during the ninth inning of the MLB game against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on June 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie phenom Corbin Carroll’s legend continues to grow, as he was named as a National League starter at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

Better yet, he will do so in his hometown of Seattle at T-Mobile Park, where he used to attend Mariners games with his family growing up.

MLB announced starters Thursday, hours after Carroll left Arizona’s 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays with a shoulder injury that D-backs manager Torey Lovullo deemed a day-to-day order.

RELATED STORIES

He will start in the outfield alongside Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Carroll and fellow D-backs outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. were among five finalists for the last two starting spot in the NL outfield.

Gurriel fell short in the final voting and would need to be selected as a reserve.

Carroll will be the first D-backs rookie position player to start the All-Star Game and second overall after LHP Wade Miley in 2012. No Arizona outfielder has started the Midsummer Classic since Luis Gonzalez in 2001.

The rookie received national attention entering the season as the No. 2 ranked prospect in baseball and by signing a long-term extension with Arizona through at least 3030.

Carroll rewarded the club with one of MLB’s hottest starts to the season with a .926 OPS, 17 home runs and 24 stolen bases entering Thursday.

He and Acuna are the only two players in the league with at least 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

Carroll is tied with Tampa’s Wander Franco for second in MLB behind Acuna in wins above replacement at 3.9 to 4.6.

The D-back has not been shy with clutch moments and highlight-reel plays, either.

Carroll hit a walk-off single to beat the Rockies on June 1, securing the victory vest.

He scored from first base on a single up the middle on June 22, which threw baseball fans on social media for loop.

He also reached 20 career home runs and stolen bases in his 102nd career game, the second fastest in NL/AL history to do so behind Fernando Tatis Jr.

The rookie’s production has helped one of baseball’s best lineups over the first half, as the D-backs rank No. 5 in runs, No. 6 in team OPS and No. 6 in stolen bases.

Arizona (48-34) enters the second half in first place in the NL West, 2.0 games ahead of the Giants and 2.5 games in front of the Dodgers.

All-Star game reserves and pitchers will be announced on Sunday.

The Midsummer Classic is set for July 11 in Seattle with the Home Run Derby on July 10.

Here are the rest of the All-Star Game starters:

2023 MLB All-Star Game starters

National League: C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta 1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles 2B: Luis Arraez, Miami SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta 3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles

American League: C: Jonah Heim, Texas 1B: Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay 2B: Marcus Semien, Texas SS: Corey Seager, Texas 3B: Josh Jung, Texas OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles OF: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay OF: Aaron Judge, New York DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles

Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt pitches in a game...

Tyler Drake

Diamondbacks’ Brandon Pfaadt lit up early in series finale loss to Rays

Brandon Pfaadt's recent success in the minors did not translate over in a 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

20 hours ago

Corbin Carroll...

Tyler Drake

D-backs’ Corbin Carroll exits series finale vs. Rays with shoulder soreness

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll exited Thursday's series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays due to right shoulder soreness.

20 hours ago

Brandon Pfaadt throws a pitch...

Tyler Drake

D-backs recall P Brandon Pfaadt, option Martinez to Reno

The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled right-handed pitcher Brandon Pfaadt from the Triple-A Reno Aces on Thursday

20 hours ago

Zach Davies...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Zach Davies rebounds with gem outing, Rays come back to win late

Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies threw seven scoreless innings, but the Rays came back in the ninth inning to steal a win at Chase Field.

2 days ago

New York Yankees' Domingo Germán pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning o...

Associated Press

Yankees’ Domingo Germán throws perfect game against A’s, MLB’s 24th

Yankees' Domingo Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

2 days ago

Bally Sports Arizona, Diamondbacks...

Arizona Sports

D-backs, Diamond Sports push back hearing on TV contract, Bally Sports to continue coverage

Bally Sports Arizona will continue to carry Arizona Diamondbacks games for an undisclosed period of time, the team announced Wednesday.

2 days ago

D-backs rookie Corbin Carroll named MLB All-Star Game starter