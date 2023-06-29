Arizona Diamondbacks rookie phenom Corbin Carroll’s legend continues to grow, as he was named as a National League starter at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

Better yet, he will do so in his hometown of Seattle at T-Mobile Park, where he used to attend Mariners games with his family growing up.

MLB announced starters Thursday, hours after Carroll left Arizona’s 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays with a shoulder injury that D-backs manager Torey Lovullo deemed a day-to-day order.

Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll is officially an MLB All-Star! A stoic Carroll was congratulated by his coaches and teammates following the news that he’s punched his ASG ticket to Seattle. 🎥: @Tdrake4sports pic.twitter.com/6XLFYog5fX — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) June 29, 2023

He will start in the outfield alongside Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Carroll and fellow D-backs outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. were among five finalists for the last two starting spot in the NL outfield.

Gurriel fell short in the final voting and would need to be selected as a reserve.

Carroll will be the first D-backs rookie position player to start the All-Star Game and second overall after LHP Wade Miley in 2012. No Arizona outfielder has started the Midsummer Classic since Luis Gonzalez in 2001.

The rookie received national attention entering the season as the No. 2 ranked prospect in baseball and by signing a long-term extension with Arizona through at least 3030.

Carroll rewarded the club with one of MLB’s hottest starts to the season with a .926 OPS, 17 home runs and 24 stolen bases entering Thursday.

He and Acuna are the only two players in the league with at least 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

Carroll is tied with Tampa’s Wander Franco for second in MLB behind Acuna in wins above replacement at 3.9 to 4.6.

The D-back has not been shy with clutch moments and highlight-reel plays, either.

Carroll hit a walk-off single to beat the Rockies on June 1, securing the victory vest.

Corbin Carroll with his … first-ever walk-off?! The @Dbacks OF comes up with a clutch knock in the 9th. His .883 OPS is tops among all qualified NL rookies: pic.twitter.com/OsWIxsY6xv — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 1, 2023

He scored from first base on a single up the middle on June 22, which threw baseball fans on social media for loop.

Corbin Carroll scored from 1st on a single 😳 @BALLYSPORTSAZ pic.twitter.com/HiDHLTDHos — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) June 22, 2023

He also reached 20 career home runs and stolen bases in his 102nd career game, the second fastest in NL/AL history to do so behind Fernando Tatis Jr.

The rookie’s production has helped one of baseball’s best lineups over the first half, as the D-backs rank No. 5 in runs, No. 6 in team OPS and No. 6 in stolen bases.

Arizona (48-34) enters the second half in first place in the NL West, 2.0 games ahead of the Giants and 2.5 games in front of the Dodgers.

All-Star game reserves and pitchers will be announced on Sunday.

The Midsummer Classic is set for July 11 in Seattle with the Home Run Derby on July 10.

Here are the rest of the All-Star Game starters:

National League: C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta 1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles 2B: Luis Arraez, Miami SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta 3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles

American League: C: Jonah Heim, Texas 1B: Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay 2B: Marcus Semien, Texas SS: Corey Seager, Texas 3B: Josh Jung, Texas OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles OF: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay OF: Aaron Judge, New York DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles

