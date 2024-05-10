The Arizona Diamondbacks are riding a four-game winning streak into Baltimore, where they will take on the American League’s top team by record in three games this weekend.

The defending AL East champion Orioles have won seven of their last nine games to improve to 24-12.

Arizona is climbing back to .500 at 18-20 and has taken steps closer to becoming whole with players returning from injuries. Closer Paul Sewald rejoined the bullpen from the injured list (oblique) Tuesday and recorded his first save of 2024 on Thursday. Ace Zac Gallen jumped back on the mound Tuesday after extended rest following hamstring spasms.

This will be quite the test before the D-backs return home. The Orioles enter the set with a top 10 scoring offense (187 runs) and team ERA (3.30). Arizona’s three errors since April 22 rank second in baseball, only trailing Baltimore with two.

This will be the D-backs’ first series at Camden Yards since 2016, although the Orioles took two of three games when these sides met in the Valley in September.

Baltimore and Arizona are linked as clubs that lost 110 games in 2021 and turned around quickly to reach the postseason in 2023.

Diamondbacks-Orioles schedule and pitching probables

Friday, 4:05 p.m. — Arizona RHP Brandon Pfaadt (4.61 ERA, 41.0 IP) vs. Baltimore LHP Cole Irvin (2.86 ERA, 34.2 IP)

Saturday, 1:05 p.m. — Arizona RHP Ryne Nelson (5.23 ERA, 20.2 IP) vs. Baltimore LHP John Means (0.00 ERA, 7.0 IP)

Sunday, 10:35 a.m. — Arizona RHP Zac Gallen (2.84 ERA, 38.0 IP) vs. Baltimore RHP Dean Kremer (3.57 ERA, 40.1 IP)

The Diamondbacks are not scheduled to see ace Corbin Burnes, whom the Orioles picked up in a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers over the offseason. Arizona faced Burnes in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series last October. Irvin, though, has not allowed a run in three straight starts.

Gallen is coming off six shutout innings against the Reds in his return.

Hitters to watch

Diamondbacks: Second baseman Ketel Marte has hit safely in 10 straight games, tripling to center field Thursday at the Reds. He has a 1.152 OPS and four home runs against left-handers this season.

Outfielder Corbin Carroll had multi-hit games Sunday and Tuesday and delivered the game-winning RBI single Thursday to beat Cincinnati.

Orioles: Shortstop Gunnar Henderson at 22 years old has been one of MLB’s most dangerous hitters this year with a .906 OPS and 11 home runs in 36 games. He recorded two hits off Gallen when the two sides faced at Chase Field in September.

Catcher Adley Rutschman has a six-game hitting streak and leads the AL in singles this season. The switch hitter has demolished lefties with a 1.184 OPS this year, something to watch when Arizona turns to the bullpen.

Where can I watch/listen to Diamondbacks vs. Orioles?

Friday’s television broadcast will be exclusive to Apple TV+. Fans will be able to watch the other two games on DBACKS.TV or with their typical local providers.

All three games will air on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

