The Arizona Diamondbacks’ injured list has six players from their Opening Day roster, a group that does not include coveted free agent addition starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez who started the year on the IL.

Rodriguez and most recently center fielder Alek Thomas have had setbacks while fighting to get back to game action. Rodriguez had to halt his throwing program in early April. Thomas was on the cusp of returning May 7 at the Cincinnati Reds but went back to Phoenix after feeling discomfort.

“I think, unfortunately, with some of these injuries we’ve had there’s been a little stop and start,” general manager Mike Hazen told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke.

“It’s not abnormal to have some of these things happen at times as you start to ramp back up. Obviously you try to take as much time as you can, but there’s also an urgency for the players to get back and want to get back, and we just have to be smart so it doesn’t linger for the rest of the season.”

Manager Torey Lovullo said the D-backs learned lessons from Rodriguez’s setback, noting his progression may have come along too quickly.

Injuries have played a pivotal role this season for the Diamondbacks to slow their momentum from last year. But the club is getting healthier. With so many updates day-in and day-out, here is a running tracker of the Diamondbacks’ injured list:

Which Arizona Diamondbacks are on the injured list?

10-day injured list

OF Alek Thomas (strained left hamstring, April 1) – Thomas went on the IL after straining his hamstring during the fourth game of the season. On the brink of returning after a rehab stint in Reno May 3-5, Thomas felt discomfort and went back to Phoenix for reevaluation.

SS Geraldo Perdomo (right meniscus tear, retroactive to April 4) – Lovullo said on May 5 Perdomo was not yet cleared for all baseball activities but had started fielding, throwing and tracking baseballs in the cages.

15-day injured list

RHP Miguel Castro (right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to April 21) – Lovullo said on May 3 Castro was cleared to begin throwing.

RHP Luis Frias (right shoulder inflammation, April 17) – Lovullo said on May 3 Frias was close behind Castro.

60-day injured list

RHP Merrill Kelly (right teres major strain, retroactive to April 20) – Kelly was scratched from his start on April 20 and has since been transferred to the 60-day IL. Lovullo said Kelly will pitch again this season.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (left shoulder strain, retroactive to March 25) – Rodriguez had an MRI on April 8, and if clean he would begin a throwing program. Rodriguez had a setback after a bullpen on April 9 and was shut down for a month.

LHP Kyle Nelson (Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, April 23) – Lovullo said Nelson is likely out for the season after he underwent surgery with Dr. Gregory Pearl on April 6.

RHP Drey Jameson (Tommy John surgery) – Jameson is out for the season.

Minor leaguers on IL

SS Jordan Lawlar (right thumb surgery, March 28) – Lawlar suffered a UCL tear in his thumb just before the season and went on the 60-day IL. Farm director Shaun Larkin said on May 3 Lawlar had a five-week postoperative follow-up that went well. He was cleared to complete one week of strengthening.

OF Jorge Barrosa (right hamstring strain, April 18) – Barrosa went on MiLB’s 7-day IL two weeks after getting optioned to Reno.

D-backs who have returned from the IL

OF Randal Grichuk (ankle surgery, retroactive to March 25) – Grichuk came off the IL on April 5 after offseason surgery to correct bone spurs.

RHP Paul Sewald (right oblique strain, retroactive to March 25) – Sewald had never been on the injured list before but felt discomfort late in spring training. After a rehab appearance on April 23 with Triple-A Reno, Sewald felt some soreness and wanted to check it out. He did not call it a setback but needed assurance for peace of mind. He made his season debut May 7.

RHP Ryne Nelson (elbow contusion, April 19) – Nelson thought his injury was worse than it was after getting hit with a comebacker on April 18 at the Giants. He felt ready to go a week later, so he had to play the waiting game until eligible to come off the 15-day IL.

