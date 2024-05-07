The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated closer Paul Sewald from the injured list and optioned reliever Scott McGough to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Sewald has yet to appear for Arizona this season after he started 2024 on the injured list with a Grade 2 left oblique strain.

McGough’s option was retroactive to the weekend, after he allowed two earned runs and three hits in a 13-1 loss Saturday to the San Diego Padres.

For the season, McGough has a 6.75 ERA and 1.75 WHIP. He’s struck out 10 in 16.0 innings pitched but has 10 walks and 18 hits allowed. Opponents are batting .305 against him this year.

Arizona can hope Sewald’s return brings order to the pitching staff like it did a year ago after the D-backs acquired him from the Seattle Mariners.

Sewald threw eight scoreless innings and picked up six saves during Arizona’s run to the World Series in 2023, although he was bit by the long ball in the Fall Classic. He has one year left under team control and set some high goals for himself, including becoming a first-time All-Star.

He added a changeup this offseason to give himself a third option outside the fastball-sweeper combo.

In his place, the D-backs have most notably turned to former setup man Kevin Ginkel, who has five saves and two blown saves in 14 appearances this year.

