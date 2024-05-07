Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald reinstated, reliever Scott McGough optioned

May 7, 2024, 12:33 PM

Paul Sewald...

Paul Sewald #38 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on prior to Game One of the Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on October 16, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated closer Paul Sewald from the injured list and optioned reliever Scott McGough to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Sewald has yet to appear for Arizona this season after he started 2024 on the injured list with a Grade 2 left oblique strain.

McGough’s option was retroactive to the weekend, after he allowed two earned runs and three hits in a 13-1 loss Saturday to the San Diego Padres.

For the season, McGough has a 6.75 ERA and 1.75 WHIP. He’s struck out 10 in 16.0 innings pitched but has 10 walks and 18 hits allowed. Opponents are batting .305 against him this year.

RELATED STORIES

Paul Sewald activated from Diamondbacks’ injured list

Arizona can hope Sewald’s return brings order to the pitching staff like it did a year ago after the D-backs acquired him from the Seattle Mariners.

Sewald threw eight scoreless innings and picked up six saves during Arizona’s run to the World Series in 2023, although he was bit by the long ball in the Fall Classic. He has one year left under team control and set some high goals for himself, including becoming a first-time All-Star.

He added a changeup this offseason to give himself a third option outside the fastball-sweeper combo.

In his place, the D-backs have most notably turned to former setup man Kevin Ginkel, who has five saves and two blown saves in 14 appearances this year.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll ready to ‘migrate north’ in batting order

Corbin Carroll had been hitting in the bottom third in the lineup, and manager Torey Lovullo teased he would be moving back up.

1 day ago

Joc Pederson...

Alex Weiner

‘Mad’ Diamondbacks aim to build off hitting outburst from win over Padres

Every few days this season it seems the Arizona Diamondbacks muster a dominant offensive outburst to blowout an opponent. 

2 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

Diamondback bats come alive after stretch of poor offensive showings

After a recent stretch of poor offense, the D-backs finally turned the bats on in Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field.

2 days ago

Eduardo Rodriguez...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Lovullo gives encouraging updates on Rodriguez, Sewald

Veteran pitchers Eduardo Rodriguez and Paul Sewald were in the Diamondbacks' clubhouse Sunday, and Torey Lovullo gave encouraging updates. 

2 days ago

Ryne Nelson...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks activate RHP Ryne Nelson off injured list, option LHP Brandon Hughes to Reno

The Diamondbacks activated pitcher Ryne Nelson off the 15-day injured list ahead of Sunday's ballgame against the Padres. 

2 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks crushed by Padres in nightmarish stretch: ‘We’re pretty frustrated’

Brandon Pfaadt battled, but it was otherwise a tough night at the ballpark for the Diamondbacks in a lopsided loss to the Padres.

3 days ago

Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald reinstated, reliever Scott McGough optioned