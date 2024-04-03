PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald picked up a baseball and started throwing to 60 feet on Tuesday as he progresses on the injured list, manager Torey Lovullo said.

Lovullo said Sewald was asymptomatic, adding this is a quicker development than the manager was anticipating.

Sewald suffered an oblique strain toward the end of spring training and went on the 15-day injured list retroactive to March 25.

On Saturday, Lovullo said Sewald was in the treatment phase and still felt some discomfort.

“For me personally, when I look it up on Google what the schedule is going to be, it’s a little bit sooner than I thought,” Lovullo said. “I do the same thing you guys do, I’m not gonna lie. I lay in bed at night, ‘How long does this take?’ WebMD, that’s my guy.”

The Diamondbacks have not been in a save situation in his absence so far. All three of their wins have come by four or more runs. In the meantime, Kevin Ginkel is expected get save opportunities, and his entrance is very closer-y with a light show.

Eduardo Rodriguez continues to make progress toward jumping on a mound, which Lovullo said could happen later this week. Rodriguez is throwing long toss up to 180 feet.

“The fact that he’s asymptomatic and from what I was told really getting after it in his throwing program is a great sign,” Lovullo said.

Jordan Montgomery threw 50 pitches in a simulated game on Monday at Salt River Fields and is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Randal Grichuk started for the Aces on Tuesday in right field after a couple games in center.

He’s getting close to eligible to return from the 10-day injured list retroactive to March 25. The D-backs are set up for matchups against several left-handed starters on their upcoming road trip, such as Atlanta Braves southpaws Max Fried and Chris Sale.

“I think the last few pieces of every puzzle when somebody is coming back is getting into a game and playing consistently. It means back-to-back type stuff,” Lovullo said. “He’s started to check those boxes.

“He’s a good baseball player. It’ll be good to have him as soon as he’s ready, no matter who we’re facing.”

Corbin Carroll out of the lineup vs. Yankees

Corbin Carroll was not in the D-backs’ lineup Tuesday against New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes. Lovullo called it a rest day, adding Carroll would be back in the lineup on Wednesday.

“I’m still kicking myself for not getting Alek (Thomas) off his feet,” Lovullo said after Thomas went on the 10-day IL with a hamstring strain. “I know these athletes are working extremely hard through the course of spring training, they haven’t played four or five days in a row. I’m hunting for days off for everybody.”

Carroll has started the season 3-for-17, but Lovullo expressed no concern.

His message for Carroll was to shrink the strike zone. Carroll’s late pop-up with two runners on trailing 5-2 in Monday’s loss to the Yankees came on the second pitch against Luke Weaver, which was an up-and-in fastball above the zone.

“It’s a very natural tendency to feel like you can hit every pitch at this time of the year,” Lovullo said.

The D-backs and Yankees continue their series Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

Follow @alexjweiner