Alek Thomas to injured list, Diamondbacks call up Jorge Barrosa

The Arizona Diamondbacks sent starting center fielder Alek Thomas to the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury Monday and recalled 23-year-old Jorge Barrosa to replace him.

Thomas tweaked his hamstring in a series-clinching win against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, but manager Torey Lovullo said “it didn’t make sense” to push through the issue so early in the season.

Thomas grounded into a double play in the first inning and appeared to have hurt something as he approached first base, grabbing his hamstring. The injury was initially ruled left hamstring tightness. The 23-year-old played on defense but was eventually replaced by Jake McCarthy in the outfield in the fourth inning.

“Just felt a little tight towards the end of the run,” Thomas told reporters ahead of Monday’s action against the New York Yankees. “That’s pretty much what I was feeling. Definitely a confirmed strained. Not sure on the grade of it just yet, but hopefully we get a better understanding of what it is later today.”

“It’s pretty disappointing,” he added. “Yesterday was pretty tough for me. Don’t want to start on the injured list to start out the year. It’s different, I’ve never really been injured before. We’ll get through it though.”

To start the 2024 season, Thomas batted 3-for-14 in four games against the Rockies with a home run and four RBIs.

Barrosa, 23, is the No. 12 prospect on the D-backs’ farm, according to MLB Pipeline’s rankings.

He’s yet to play in the majors and last year in 120 games for Triple-A Reno slashed .274/.394/.456 with 65 RBIs, 80 walks and 82 strikeouts. Barrosa hit 20 doubles, eight triples and 13 homers.

This spring in nine games with Arizona, Barrosa batted .273.

Arizona currently is also awaiting availability from veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk, who is recovering from an ankle injury. He would be eligible to return from the 10-day IL at some point on Arizona’s first road trip of the year to Atlanta and Colorado (April 5-10).

