Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas was removed from the game against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday after experiencing left hamstring tightness, the team said.

Thomas grounded into a double play to end a three-run first inning and appeared to slow down approaching first base, grabbing at his hamstring afterwards.

The 23-year-old stayed in the outfield for the following inning but was replaced by Jake McCarthy in the outfield to start the fourth inning.

Thomas hit 3-for-13 over the first three games of the season with one home run and four RBIs.

His exit comes as outfielder Randal Grichuk was placed on the 10-day injured list. Grichuk would be eligible to return from the 10-day IL at some point on Arizona’s first road trip of the year to Atlanta and Colorado (April 5-10).

Arizona is also dealing with injured pitchers including Paul Sewald (oblique) and Eduardo Rodriguez (lat strain). Plus, left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery will be ramped up before he will be available after no spring training.

