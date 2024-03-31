Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas leaves Rockies matchup with left hamstring tightness

Mar 31, 2024, 2:30 PM | Updated: 3:19 pm

Alek Thomas, D-backs...

Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after hitting a three run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Chase Field on March 29, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas was removed from the game against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday after experiencing left hamstring tightness, the team said.

Thomas grounded into a double play to end a three-run first inning and appeared to slow down approaching first base, grabbing at his hamstring afterwards.

The 23-year-old stayed in the outfield for the following inning but was replaced by Jake McCarthy in the outfield to start the fourth inning.

Thomas hit 3-for-13 over the first three games of the season with one home run and four RBIs.

RELATED STORIES

His exit comes as outfielder Randal Grichuk was placed on the 10-day injured list. Grichuk would be eligible to return from the 10-day IL at some point on Arizona’s first road trip of the year to Atlanta and Colorado (April 5-10).

Arizona is also dealing with injured pitchers including Paul Sewald (oblique) and Eduardo Rodriguez (lat strain). Plus, left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery will be ramped up before he will be available after no spring training.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks clicking to start games, take 3 of 4 versus Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks scored at least two runs in the first inning of all four games against the Colorado Rockies.

10 minutes ago

Randal Grichuk...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Randal Grichuk expected back soon after minimum 10 days on IL

Diamondbacks outfielder Randal Grichuk is on the 10-day injured list but could be ready to go soon after the 10th day.

6 hours ago

Lourdes Gurriel Jr....

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Lourdes Gurriel Jr. continues rare power surge, not enough in loss to Rockies

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a home run for the third straight game, but the Diamondbacks struggled with runners aboard in a loss to Colorado.

20 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks leadership gives credit to young corps after offseason spending

When discussing increased spending, Diamondbacks leadership has credited postseason revenue, but a key component is the belief in the young corps. 

23 hours ago

Jordan Montgomery...

Alex Weiner

Jordan Montgomery’s steps before making his Diamondbacks debut

It will take some time before Jordan Montgomery makes his Arizona Diamondbacks debut after agreeing to terms on Friday. 

1 day ago

Joc Pederson...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks keep stacking runs, Merrill Kelly sharp in season debut vs. Rockies

The Diamondbacks had no let down after their Opening Day fireworks, putting together another complete effort to beat the Rockies.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas leaves Rockies matchup with left hamstring tightness