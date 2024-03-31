PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks placed outfielder Randal Grichuk on the 10-day injured list with the idea he’d be ready to go soon after the 10th day, and that continues to be the plan, according to manager Torey Lovullo.

Grichuk, 32, signed with the D-backs fresh off right ankle surgery to address bone spurs, and he missed all of Cactus League while rehabbing.

The veteran played five innings in center field on Friday and went 1-for-3 at the plate for the Triple-A Reno Aces. He was back in center field on Sunday.

“I spoke to him a short time ago and he said he feels really good,” Lovullo said Sunday. “He was in the field two nights ago and felt, made plays, did what he was supposed to do. Everything is pushing in a very positive direction.”

Lovullo has said Grichuk could have been able to join the team as a designated hitter on Opening Day, but getting his legs underneath him on defense was important for the club and player. Grichuk can play all three outfield spots and is a right-handed bat who has been successful against lefties.

The D-backs have had two games against left-handed starters and will play their second against a righty on Sunday. Outfielder Joc Pederson has been in the lineup as the DH against righties and rookie infielder Blaze Alexander against southpaws.

Grichuk would be eligible to return from the 10-day IL at some point on Arizona’s first road trip of the year to Atlanta and Colorado (April 5-10).

Lovullo gave more detail on left-handed starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez’s progress as he works back from a left lat strain. The veteran is up to 90 feet in his throwing program.

“The arm strength, range of motion is all where we want it to be,” Lovullo said on Saturday. “But the bullpen I feel is imminent. When that day is, I’m not sure at this point.”

Closer Paul Sewald (left oblique strain) remains in the treatment phase with some discomfort.

Rodriguez and Sewald were both placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to March 25.

