D-backs ace Zac Gallen to make start Wednesday vs. Dodgers after exiting last start early

Apr 29, 2024, 10:48 PM

Zac Gallen pitches during the first inning against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 26, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen will make his regularly scheduled start on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Torey Lovullo said postgame on Monday.

Gallen was pulled from his last start during an at-bat against Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez, as the ace ran into right hamstring tightness after a pitch.

Lovullo said Gallen threw a bullpen session that went well, so he is “all systems go” to make his start on Wednesday in the series finale against the Dodgers.

The ace threw 64 pitches and pitched into the sixth inning in the appearance against the Mariners, giving up three earned runs on three hits and one walk.

Gallen last faced the Dodgers in Game 2 of the 2023 NLDS when he gave up two runs and five hits over 5.1 innings of work in a 4-2 D-backs win.

So far this season, the ace has a 3.38 ERA across 32 innings, giving up just four home runs and nine walks with 35 strikeouts to his credit.

Arizona’s starting pitcher rotation has suffered blows early in the 2024 campaign, with Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez currently on the injured list along with closer Paul Sewald.

