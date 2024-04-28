Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Brandon Pfaadt records career-high 11 strikeouts in win over Mariners

Apr 28, 2024, 4:05 PM

Brandon Pfaadt...

Brandon Pfaadt sets career-high 11 strikeouts to help lift D-backs over the Mariners. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Diamondbacks’ battered pitching rotation has held strong as of late, featuring an 11 strikeout performance from Brandon Pfaadt on Sunday in the 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile park.

On Saturday, Slade Cecconi notched his own career-high of eight strikeouts in a 3-1 loss.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona finished the road trip with a 4-6 record. Starting pitchers had an 3.15 ERA on the trip after Pfaadt’s outing.

On the offensive side, the Diamondbacks struggled to put up runs early against the Mariners on Sunday, but the bats came alive late to propel Arizona to a victory.

The Diamondbacks trailed the Mariners 1-2 in the top of the seventh inning, but a pair of doubles from Joc Pederson and Eugenio Suarez tied the game up at 2-2.

In the next inning, Jake McCarthy put down a sacrifice bunt to advance Kevin Newman to second base. Ketel Marte ripped an RBI double to the right field wall to score Newman and give the D-backs the 3-2 lead.

Ryan Thompson came in to pitch for the D-backs in the eighth inning. He recorded three quick outs, including a season-high two strikeouts.

Kevin Ginkel continued the pitching momentum in the ninth inning by striking out Jorge Polanco in the first at-bat. Two more quick outs from the defense sealed the win for Arizona as the Diamondbacks avoided being swept by Seattle.

The Diamondbacks will be back home to take on the Dodgers on Monday to kick off a three-game series. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m., and you can hear the game on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Slade Cecconi...

Nick Borgia

Diamondbacks’ Slade Cecconi notches career-high 8 strikeouts in loss to Mariners

D-backs' Slade Cecconi did all that he could Saturday against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park, but the Mariners defeated the D-backs 3-1.

19 hours ago

Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning Mariners at T-Mobile Par...

Damon Allred

D-backs’ Zac Gallen exits during at-bat vs. Mariners; 2 minor leaguers also sustain injuries

Zac Gallen had to leave Friday's series-opening loss to the Mariners in Seattle, after two minor leaguers sustained injuries earlier.

2 days ago

J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners reacts after grounding out on April 9, 2024. (Kevin Sousa/Get...

Damon Allred

Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford lands on 10-day IL ahead of series against Arizona Diamondbacks

The Seattle Mariners will be without their starting shortstop and leadoff hitter when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend.

3 days ago

Jordan Montgomery...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ lack of execution spoils Jordan Montgomery outing vs. Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery's quality start gave the Arizona Diamondbacks every opportunity to break Wednesday's series finale at the Cardinals open.

4 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks logo...

Haboob Blog

Diamondbacks minor leaguer accomplishes rare 5-strikeout inning

D-backs RHP prospect Jhosmer Alvarez struck out five hitters in a single inning for Single-A Visalia against the Inland Empire 66ers.

4 days ago

Corbin Carroll swings and breaks his bat...

Arizona Sports

Corbin Carroll slides to 7th in Diamondbacks’ batting order vs. Cardinals

The Arizona Diamondbacks are shaking up the lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals with Corbin Carroll sliding down the batting order.

4 days ago

Diamondbacks’ Brandon Pfaadt records career-high 11 strikeouts in win over Mariners