The Diamondbacks’ battered pitching rotation has held strong as of late, featuring an 11 strikeout performance from Brandon Pfaadt on Sunday in the 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile park.

On Saturday, Slade Cecconi notched his own career-high of eight strikeouts in a 3-1 loss.

Arizona finished the road trip with a 4-6 record. Starting pitchers had an 3.15 ERA on the trip after Pfaadt’s outing.

On the offensive side, the Diamondbacks struggled to put up runs early against the Mariners on Sunday, but the bats came alive late to propel Arizona to a victory.

The Diamondbacks trailed the Mariners 1-2 in the top of the seventh inning, but a pair of doubles from Joc Pederson and Eugenio Suarez tied the game up at 2-2.

In the next inning, Jake McCarthy put down a sacrifice bunt to advance Kevin Newman to second base. Ketel Marte ripped an RBI double to the right field wall to score Newman and give the D-backs the 3-2 lead.

Ryan Thompson came in to pitch for the D-backs in the eighth inning. He recorded three quick outs, including a season-high two strikeouts.

Kevin Ginkel continued the pitching momentum in the ninth inning by striking out Jorge Polanco in the first at-bat. Two more quick outs from the defense sealed the win for Arizona as the Diamondbacks avoided being swept by Seattle.

The Diamondbacks will be back home to take on the Dodgers on Monday to kick off a three-game series. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m., and you can hear the game on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.