Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Slade Cecconi notches career-high 8 strikeouts in loss to Mariners

Apr 27, 2024, 9:05 PM | Updated: 9:25 pm

Slade Cecconi...

Slade Cecconi #43 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Slade Cecconi did all that he could Saturday against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, but the Mariners defeated the D-backs 3-1.

In his second start of the season, Cecconi gave up one run on three hits in six innings. He was aggressive and accurate on the mound, throwing a career-high eight strikeouts with 14 first-pitch strikes to 22 batters.

Mariners pitcher George Kirby also had a career high in strikeouts with 12, keeping the Diamondbacks scoreless over his seven innings.

Cecconi was relieved by Bryce Jarvis in the seventh inning, with the Mariners leading 1-0.

Jarvis quickly gave up a two-run home run to Ty France, and was promptly replaced by Joe Mantiply.

On April 21, Cecconi got his first start of the season against the San Francisco Giants. He earned a win with a six-inning day, giving up two runs on two hits. He had three strikeouts and no walks.

With the unsettling amount of injuries to the Arizona pitching staff, Cecconi’s gems have been welcome sights.

Zac Gallen was removed from Friday’s start against the Mariners due to spasms in his right hamstring. The Diamondbacks starting rotation is already decimated with Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez and Ryne Nelson all on the injured list.

Before the game on Saturday, GM Mike Hazen announced that Paul Sewald’s rehab is going to be slowed due to soreness.

Miguel Castro and Kyle Nelson are also members of the Arizona bullpen on the injured list.

The D-backs look to salvage the series tomorrow against the Mariners at 1:10 p.m. You can hear the game on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning Mariners at T-Mobile Par...

Damon Allred

D-backs’ Zac Gallen exits during at-bat vs. Mariners; 2 minor leaguers also sustain injuries

Zac Gallen had to leave Friday's series-opening loss to the Mariners in Seattle, after two minor leaguers sustained injuries earlier.

1 day ago

J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners reacts after grounding out on April 9, 2024. (Kevin Sousa/Get...

Damon Allred

Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford lands on 10-day IL ahead of series against Arizona Diamondbacks

The Seattle Mariners will be without their starting shortstop and leadoff hitter when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend.

3 days ago

Jordan Montgomery...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ lack of execution spoils Jordan Montgomery outing vs. Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery's quality start gave the Arizona Diamondbacks every opportunity to break Wednesday's series finale at the Cardinals open.

3 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks logo...

Haboob Blog

Diamondbacks minor leaguer accomplishes rare 5-strikeout inning

D-backs RHP prospect Jhosmer Alvarez struck out five hitters in a single inning for Single-A Visalia against the Inland Empire 66ers.

4 days ago

Corbin Carroll swings and breaks his bat...

Arizona Sports

Corbin Carroll slides to 7th in Diamondbacks’ batting order vs. Cardinals

The Arizona Diamondbacks are shaking up the lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals with Corbin Carroll sliding down the batting order.

4 days ago

D-backs assistant GM Mike Fitzgerald joins Wolf & Luke to discuss recent injuries to the team, incl...

Bailey Leasure

Assistant GM Mike Fitzgerald: It’s hard to read the Diamondbacks due to injuries

D-backs assistant general manager Mike Fitzgerald admitted judging Arizona has been difficult considering the rash of injuries.

4 days ago

Diamondbacks’ Slade Cecconi notches career-high 8 strikeouts in loss to Mariners