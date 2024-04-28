Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Slade Cecconi did all that he could Saturday against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, but the Mariners defeated the D-backs 3-1.

In his second start of the season, Cecconi gave up one run on three hits in six innings. He was aggressive and accurate on the mound, throwing a career-high eight strikeouts with 14 first-pitch strikes to 22 batters.

Mariners pitcher George Kirby also had a career high in strikeouts with 12, keeping the Diamondbacks scoreless over his seven innings.

Cecconi was relieved by Bryce Jarvis in the seventh inning, with the Mariners leading 1-0.

Jarvis quickly gave up a two-run home run to Ty France, and was promptly replaced by Joe Mantiply.

On April 21, Cecconi got his first start of the season against the San Francisco Giants. He earned a win with a six-inning day, giving up two runs on two hits. He had three strikeouts and no walks.

With the unsettling amount of injuries to the Arizona pitching staff, Cecconi’s gems have been welcome sights.

Zac Gallen was removed from Friday’s start against the Mariners due to spasms in his right hamstring. The Diamondbacks starting rotation is already decimated with Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez and Ryne Nelson all on the injured list.

Before the game on Saturday, GM Mike Hazen announced that Paul Sewald’s rehab is going to be slowed due to soreness.

Per @Dbacks GM Mike Hazen, closer Paul Sewald's rehab is going to be slowed down a little bit after he was sore following his rehab appearance. MRI taken of the oblique shows good healing but team isn't going to take any chances and will take it a little slower with him right now — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) April 28, 2024

Miguel Castro and Kyle Nelson are also members of the Arizona bullpen on the injured list.

The D-backs look to salvage the series tomorrow against the Mariners at 1:10 p.m. You can hear the game on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.