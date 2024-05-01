Close
Diamondbacks-Dodgers game delayed by swarm of bees at Chase Field

Apr 30, 2024, 6:59 PM | Updated: 8:29 pm

Chase Field bees...

Bees swarm at Chase Field (Arizona Sports Photo/Felisa Cardenas)

(Arizona Sports Photo/Felisa Cardenas)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — The start of Tuesday’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field was delayed by a swarm of bees.

The colony grouped up along the protective netting behind home plate, and the PA announcement told fans to “bee patient.”

Wiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow” and The Beatles’ “Let it Be” rang through the new sound system to make the most of the sticky situation (sorry).

A scissor lift was set up for a beekeeper to go up and remove the colony as quickly as possible.

The beekeeper, Matt Hilton from Blue Sky Pest Control, was called, and he removed the colony to roaring applause from the crowd at Chase Field. Hilton received “MVP” chants.

The original first pitch time was 6:40 p.m. with the roof and panels open. The updated time was set at 8:35 p.m.

This was not the first time bees have impacted a Diamondbacks game, although it is not a common occurrence. In 2014, a game between the D-backs and San Francisco Giants was delayed by a swarm in center field. Bees have also run amok in spring training games.

Diamondbacks left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery had warmed up and was ready to begin his first home start with the franchise Tuesday after signing after Opening Day. Instead, reliever Brandon Hughes was given the start following the delay.

Hilton threw out the ceremonial first pitch in his bee suit to an ovation.

