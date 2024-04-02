Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks trade INF Emmanuel Rivera to Marlins for cash considerations

Apr 2, 2024, 12:47 PM | Updated: 2:08 pm

Emmanuel Rivera celebrates a hit...

Emmanuel Rivera #15 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a double in the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Three of the World Series at Chase Field on October 30, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks traded infielder Emmanuel Rivera to the Miami Marlins in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced Tuesday.

Rivera spent spring training with the D-backs but did not crack the Opening Day roster and was instead designated for assignment.

Names that made the cut over Rivera included infielders Blaze Alexander and Jace Peterson. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez coming aboard this offseason made Rivera that much more expendable.

Last season, the infielder slashed .261/.314/.358 with a .672 OPS and recorded 67 hits, 29 RBIs and 56 strikeouts to 22 walks. He spent time at both first and third base.

During the Diamondbacks’ run to the World Series, Rivera averaged .235 and slugged .294 to go along with a .572 OPS across 13 games (four starts). He recorded four hits, three RBIs and two strikeouts to one walk.

The infielder joined the Diamondbacks in a 2022 trade with the Kansas City Royals that involved former Arizona pitcher Luke Weaver. Rivera appeared in 39 games for the D-backs that year, slashing .227/.304/.424 with 30 hits and 18 RBIs.

The D-backs are back in action Tuesday night against the undefeated New York Yankees for Game 2 of their series with the AL East squad. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

