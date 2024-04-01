Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was named National League Player of the Week by MLB on Monday.

Through the first four games of the season, he’s hit 8-of-17 and is pacing MLB with 10 RBIs. He’s scored six times.

The long ball has been working for Gurriel, too, with the outfielder roping a home run in each of the team’s first three games, a franchise first.

Gurriel is in his second season with the D-backs after appearing in 145 games for Arizona and earning the first All-Star Game nod of his career.

He re-signed with Arizona this offseason on a three-year deal that carries a club option for a fourth season.

“I think what he added to our clubhouse last year what he does for our players, his makeup, his work ethic, those were major factors in bringing him back,” general manager Mike Hazen told reporters via Zoom after the signing last December.

As for the AL Player of the Week, that honor belongs to New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto.

The D-backs are back in action Monday night against the New York Yankees. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

