D-backs’ Corbin Carroll exits series finale vs. Rays with shoulder soreness

Jun 29, 2023, 2:43 PM | Updated: 3:16 pm

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll exited Thursday’s 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays due to right shoulder soreness.

It is the same shoulder that required surgery in 2021.

Carroll was shown in visible discomfort following his at-bat in the third inning. The TV broadcast picked up Carroll grimacing and stretching out his neck/shoulder area as he headed to right field in the fourth inning before skipper Torey Lovullo subbed him out ahead of the fifth frame.

With Carroll sidelined, Jake McCarthy took over right-field duties. He was quick to make an impact, too, tripling in his first at-bat before adding a single later on.

Carroll went 0-2 with a strikeout before Arizona shut him down for the day.

The injury comes on the final day of fan voting for MLB All-Star Game starters, which will be revealed later Thursday evening at 4 p.m. Arizona time. Carroll has been in among the top vote-getters when it comes to NL outfielders.

It’s not hard to see why, either.

Entering play Thursday, Carroll was averaging .292 with a .932. He’s tallied 83 hits, 44 RBIs, 24 stolen bases and 17 home runs through 78 games played.

And that’s not even including his prowess and speed as a defender.

If he were to miss time beyond Thursday’s matchup, it would be another tough blow for the D-backs on the injury front.

Starting pitcher Merrill Kelly, who was supposed to start Thursday, was a surprise addition to the 15-day injured list after a small blood clot was found in his leg.

In place of Kelly in Arizona’s series finale against Tampa Bay was pitcher Brandon Pfaadt. The young hurler had a rough outing, allowing six earned runs on seven hits and two walks to three strikeouts across two innings.

Catch the rest of D-backs-Rays over on ESPN 620 AM and 98.7 FM HD-2.

