Packers RB Aaron Jones advances to World Cornhole Championship

It has been said that to be an NFL running back you have to be good at reading the defense and finding the hole.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is one of the best in the NFL at his position, so it’s no surprise he is good at cornhole as well.

Jones and American Cornhole League professional Yetty Irwan were victorious at a tournament that qualified the pair for the Superhole IV Championship, the ACL World Championships, on Aug. 4 in South Carolina.

Fortunately for Jones, the Packers are off that day.

In the semifinals, Jones was matched up in another fierce NFC North battle with former Chicago Bears player Spice Adams and his pro partner David Morse in one semifinal and then in the title match topped WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia and her pro partner Eric Zocklein, according to the American Cornhole League Instagram.

Jones’ team was one of eight to advance to the World Championships as a part of the preliminary tournaments.

It seems most cornhole athletes either wear regular hats or not hats at all. Could Jones’ Johnsonville sombrero be the key to his success?