Coyotes C Logan Cooley to fulfill dream by playing in NHL with Arizona

Jul 27, 2023, 4:18 PM | Updated: 4:34 pm

Logan Cooley walks toward the stage after being selected third overall by the Arizona Coyotes durin...

Logan Cooley walks toward the stage after being selected third overall by the Arizona Coyotes during the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY WILLS RICE

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes announced Thursday that the No. 3 overall pick from the 2022 Draft, Logan Cooley, would be leaving college and joining the team in the Valley.

Cooley had originally decided to return for another season with the Golden Gophers but changed course and signed with Arizona to live out his dream.

“For every hockey player, it is their goal to play in the NHL. Obviously that is my dream,” Cooley said on Thursday.

“I want to play at the highest level I can, I want to be pushed every day and play with the best. Honestly, I am just very excited with the future of the Coyotes and where they are going. You saw the moves they made, their coaching staff and ownership group, I am so exited to be a part of it and get going.”

Cooley played in the national championship game at Minnesota last season and notched seven goals and seven assists in just seven games with the USA U-20 team.

Despite being one of the best players in college, Cooley acknowledged that the jump from a top tier program like Minnesota to the Coyotes will not be easy.

“The NHL is just way bigger, stronger and faster. It is definitely going to be an adjustment,” Cooley said.

“Learning little things to help me adapt to the NHL. It will definitely take some time but I am learning a lot and definitely looking forward to it.”

Cooley said that he is looking forward to meeting his teammates and forming relationships with them because the No. 1 goal is to bring a Stanley Cup to Arizona.

He will have a chance to challenge for a top-six forward spot with Barrett Hayton but joins the young nucleus of Matias Maccelli, Dylan Guenther, Dmitri Simashev, Daniil But, Conor Geekie, Maveric Lamoureux and Josh Doan.

Despite playing center in college, Cooley said one of the players he idols most in the NHL is New York Rangers right winger Patrick Kane because of their similar style of play.

Fans around the Valley will not hate this comparison as Kane has tallied 451 goals and 786 assists for 1,237 points in 1,180 career games with three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Arizona Coyotes

Logan Cooley, Minnesota hockey...

Arizona Sports

Logan Cooley signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Arizona Coyotes

Coyotes 2022 first-round pick Logan Cooley has agreed to leave Minnesota and go pro, signing an entry-level contract on Thursday.

20 hours ago

Arizona Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny talks to players. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)...

Tom Kuebel

Coyotes GM hopeful for contract extension to coach Andre Tourigny

Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong told NHL.com the team is interested in signing the 49-year-old head coach to a new contract.

4 days ago

Matias Maccelli...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes’ Matias Maccelli ‘super excited’ for new contract, upcoming season

After a 2022-23 season that saw him named to the NHL All-Rookie team, Matias Maccelli is back with the Arizona Coyotes.

7 days ago

Coyotes on Bally Sports Arizona...

Arizona Sports

Coyotes still under contract with Bally Sports Arizona, will continue to evaluate options

The Coyotes remain under contract with Bally Sports Arizona despite Tuesday's Texas Southern Bankruptcy Court ruling regarding the D-backs.

10 days ago

Alex Galchenyuk skates...

Arizona Sports

Ex-Coyotes F Alex Galchenyuk entering NHL assistance program after arrest

Former Arizona Coyote Alex Galchenyuk has checked into the NHL/NHLPA assistance program after his arrest that led to the team releasing him.

10 days ago

Matias Maccelli...

Arizona Sports

Coyotes’ Matias Maccelli signed to 3-year contract

The Arizona Coyotes on Monday announced the signing of restricted free agent Matias Maccelli to a three-year contract.

11 days ago

