NBA tells Lillard, teams that guard will honor contract if traded

Jul 29, 2023, 8:35 AM

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots while defended by Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Moda Center on December 14, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Phoenix Suns are not in need of a franchise point guard. But if they were, they got some assurances from the NBA on Friday if they decide to enter the Damian Lillard sweepstakes.

The NBA told teams that Lillard and his agent confirmed that the All-Star guard would honor his contract in any potential trade, despite the agent saying Lillard only wanted to be dealt to the Miami Heat.

A memo sent to general managers and obtained by The Associated Press also warned that Lillard would be subject to discipline by the league if he or his agent, Aaron Goodwin, make additional comments suggesting he won’t fully perform the requirements of his contract in the event of a trade.

Lillard told the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this month he wanted to be traded and Goodwin subsequently made clear his preference was Miami. Players are not allowed to publicly request trades.

“Dame’s position won’t change,” Goodwin told AP on July 6. “This entire situation was about building an opportunity for Portland to win or giving him another opportunity that he wants, which is Miami.”

The league said it interviewed Lillard and Goodwin, along with several teams with whom Goodwin spoke. Goodwin denied telling teams that Lillard would refuse to play for them and the teams provided descriptions that were “mostly, though not entirely, consistent with Goodwin’s statements to us.”

