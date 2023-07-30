Coyotes, Jack McBain reach settlement before arbitration hearing

The Arizona Coyotes are getting their man and for price point potentially to their liking.

The club and Jack McBain have agreed to a two-year deal worth $1.6 million per year on Sunday ahead of the arbitration heading that was set for later in the day, SportsNet’s Elliotte Fredman reports. The Coyotes have since confirmed the contract extension, but did not confirm the details.

The two sides had agreed to go to arbitration on Friday and were far apart in what they were hoping to get. McBain’s camp was hoping for one year at $2.25 million while the team wanted two years at $1.2 million, according to Freidman. The midpoint would’ve been a $1.725 million cap hit.

“We are very pleased to sign Jack to a new contract,” Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong said in a release. “He is a big, strong, physical center who led our team in hits last season and contributed offensively. We look forward to having him back on our roster this season.”

The 23-year-old center played all 82 games for Arizona in 2022-23, scoring 12 goals and tallying 26 points while posting a minus-8 and racking up 64 penalty minutes. He was originally drafted by the Minnesota Wild in 2018 with the first pick in the 3rd round (63rd overall). He came to Arizona in March 2022 via trade.