Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

New era of Cardinals comes with fresh, unique lineup of eats

Aug 2, 2023, 2:27 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

The Shotgun Dog -- Giant 22-inch Vienna beef hot dog topped with beef chili, shredded sharp cheddar cheese and diced onions served on an oven-fresh bun: Club level. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) The salary cap burger -- A 6 oz. griddled Wagyu beef patty topped with melted Havarti cheese, millionaires bacon, sherry caramelized onions, shaved cucumbers, micro sprouts and tanker sauce (chipotle BBQ) served on a griddled brioche bun: Club level (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Fried ham, turkey and swiss cheese Monti Cristo croquettes served with raspberry sauce and powdered sugar: Club level. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Big Red chicken and Bundt cake -- Jalapeno honey hot glazed chicken tenders served over a maple glazed red velvet Bundt cake: Club level. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Available at Section 124. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Crispy egg rolls filled with diced chicken, chico corn and black beans served with avocado ranch and pico de gallo: Available in sections 124, 203 and 247. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Crispy breaded corn dog covered in chico corn, Mexican crema, Tajin, cotija Cheese, chipotle mayo and jalapeno sauce: • Available in sections 107, 408 and 420. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Funnel fries -- An innovative take on funnel cake, deep fried and covered in powdered sugar and drizzled raspberry sauce: Available in sections 104 and 124. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Footlong, hand-cut french fries served with sour cream & chive, hickory ranch or chipotle mayo sauce: Available in sections 124, 213 and 235. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) ﻿﻿Available in sections 124 and Big Red Brew Haus. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) A 6 oz. flame-grilled beef patty topped with roasted poblano peppers, melted cheese and pickled red onions served between two birria pupusas: Available in sections 102, 129, 213, 235, 408, 420 and 444. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Big Red Chopped Salad -- Fresh Arizona lettuce tossed with diced grilled chicken, tomato, red onions, black beans, cheddar cheese, cotija cheese, chico corn, papaya, pepitas and avocado ranch dressing (available in sections 103, 125, 220, 227, 452 and Big Red Brew Haus)

GLENDALE — The product on the field isn’t the only change taking place for the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium this season.

To ring in the new year of football, Craft Culinary executive chef Sean Cavanaugh and his staff whipped up 12 new food items for Cardinals home games at State Farm Stadium.

Training camp not only gives the team a chance to fine-tune things, it provides Cavanaugh the chance to try out new recipes and/or something he picked up browsing the web.

Throughout the stadium this season, fans can indulge in eight of the new eats, including the footlong fries, Mexican street corn dog — two of Cavanaugh’s out-of-the-box favorites — and the birria pupusa burger.

RELATED STORIES

“Elote or Mexican street corn is a huge thing here in Arizona and it’s growing all over the country,” Cavanaugh said. “One day a food broker happened to come in and meet with me and showed me this God-awful corn dog. But at the same time, something just clicked in my head. So, then we just started playing around with it until we mastered it.

“The footlong fries I saw online in like Taiwanese street food,” he added. “I found a few videos, there’s not a whole lot of them … and they make it look a whole lot easier than it is. … I’m still mastering it but I’m really, really close and will have it down by (the first preseason game).”

As for the other four additions to the menu, those will be exclusively served at the club level.

Leading off the club roster is the salary cap burger, which includes a six-ounce Wagyu beef patty, Havarti cheese and millionaires’ bacon.

Then there’s the shotgun dog, a behemoth 22-inch hot dog topped with cheese and onions in a boat of a bun.

A full look at the what’s on the menu when the Cardinals take the field at State Farm Stadium:

State Farm Stadium’s revamped food menu

– Big Red chopped salad ($9)
– Birria pupusa burger ($16)
– Crispy honey hot chicken sandwich ($12)
– Footlong fries ($7)
– Funnel fries ($7)
– Mexican street corn dog ($10)
– Southwest egg rolls ($15)
– Tossed chicken tenders ($11.50)
– Big Red chicken and Bundt cake ($14)
– Le Club croquettes ($12)
– Salary cap burger ($18)
– Shotgun dog ($25)

Cardinals Corner

Monti Ossenfort talks during training camp...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals GM on 2024 NFL Draft: ‘Holy moly, man, I’m just trying to get through Tuesday’

The 2024 NFL Draft is far out, but that isn't stopping the Cardinals from having an eye to the future while staying focused on the present.

15 hours ago

James Conner stiff arm...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Pads come on, intensity ratchets up at Cardinals camp

In addition to Tuesday already scheduled as an up-tempo day of work for the Cardinals, throwing pads into the mix elevated practice.

2 days ago

Drew Petzing during OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Give and take: Cardinals’ Drew Petzing all for player input in tailoring offense

Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing is giving the offense a revamp. That's not to say, however, that he isn't open to outside ideas.

3 days ago

Colt McCoy throws a football during training camp...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Colt McCoy takes charge of Cardinals offense on Day 5 of camp

Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy had a strong showing at camp on Monday, highlighted by a trio of red zone touchdowns.

3 days ago

Jonathan Gannon...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Jonathan Gannon puts his ‘non-negotiable’ fighting rule into effect

Jonathan Gannon's strict no-fighting policy was on display Saturday, while tight end Noah Togiai flashed his hands.

3 days ago

Kyler Murray smiles...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray mum on return, doesn’t feel behind at all in Cardinals offense

While he didn't give a specific return date, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray did speak on his road back from a torn ACL on Friday.

5 days ago

New era of Cardinals comes with fresh, unique lineup of eats