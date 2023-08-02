GLENDALE — The product on the field isn’t the only change taking place for the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium this season.

To ring in the new year of football, Craft Culinary executive chef Sean Cavanaugh and his staff whipped up 12 new food items for Cardinals home games at State Farm Stadium.

Training camp not only gives the team a chance to fine-tune things, it provides Cavanaugh the chance to try out new recipes and/or something he picked up browsing the web.

Throughout the stadium this season, fans can indulge in eight of the new eats, including the footlong fries, Mexican street corn dog — two of Cavanaugh’s out-of-the-box favorites — and the birria pupusa burger.

“Elote or Mexican street corn is a huge thing here in Arizona and it’s growing all over the country,” Cavanaugh said. “One day a food broker happened to come in and meet with me and showed me this God-awful corn dog. But at the same time, something just clicked in my head. So, then we just started playing around with it until we mastered it.

“The footlong fries I saw online in like Taiwanese street food,” he added. “I found a few videos, there’s not a whole lot of them … and they make it look a whole lot easier than it is. … I’m still mastering it but I’m really, really close and will have it down by (the first preseason game).”

As for the other four additions to the menu, those will be exclusively served at the club level.

Leading off the club roster is the salary cap burger, which includes a six-ounce Wagyu beef patty, Havarti cheese and millionaires’ bacon.

Then there’s the shotgun dog, a behemoth 22-inch hot dog topped with cheese and onions in a boat of a bun.

A full look at the what’s on the menu when the Cardinals take the field at State Farm Stadium:

State Farm Stadium’s revamped food menu

– Big Red chopped salad ($9)

– Birria pupusa burger ($16)

– Crispy honey hot chicken sandwich ($12)

– Footlong fries ($7)

– Funnel fries ($7)

– Mexican street corn dog ($10)

– Southwest egg rolls ($15)

– Tossed chicken tenders ($11.50)

– Big Red chicken and Bundt cake ($14)

– Le Club croquettes ($12)

– Salary cap burger ($18)

– Shotgun dog ($25)

