The Arizona Diamondbacks got what they’ve wanted to see out of rookie starter Brandon Pfaadt since his MLB debut at the start of May. And on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, it still wasn’t enough for a victory, in a 1-0 loss that continues Arizona’s collapse since mid-June.

Pfaadt produced what is easily his best outing of 2023, allowing just two hits and a walk for one earned run across 7.0 innings. The right-hander was phenomenal all day, and as Arizona’s top pitching prospect, showed the promise that ranking indicates.

Unfortunately, he got zero run support. Pfaadt left the game with Arizona amounting to three hits and two walks through seven innings. Corbin Carroll stealing second base and advancing to third with two outs in the sixth was the lone time someone got in scoring position while Pfaadt was in but Emmanuel Rivera flew out.

A Nick Ahmed single and Carson Kelly walk in the eighth with one out left the top of the order with a chance to get a run on the board but Carroll popped out and Rivera grounded out.

Giants All-Star closer Camilo Doval took the ninth for San Francisco, and with one out, Christian Walker hit a liner to left field that nearly left the ball park in a hurry. It ended up as a single, and the next man up Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singled as well. Geraldo Perdomo grounded into a fielder’s choice to put runners on the corners with two outs for Ahmed’s spot, and pinch-hitter Jace Peterson got the nod, only to fly out for the game’s ending.

The Diamondbacks’ problems offensively have continued. Since the All-Star break, they entered Thursday having scored four runs or less in 11 of their 18 games. The loss on Thursday marked the 12th, and seventh straight overall. It’s also the seventh contest since the break when the run total has fallen under three runs.

Pfaadt had made eight starts coming into Thursday and had an ERA of 8.20 and WHIP of 1.63, giving up 34 earned runs, 50 hits and 11 walks across 37.1 innings. This is his third stint in the majors this year after struggling mightily in his first five starts of May. He made one spot start on July 29 and was roughed up before going back down to Triple-A again. Pfaadt was recalled in late July, helping fill the spot in the rotation for injured Zach Davies.

Arizona drops to 5-14 post-break, and a record of 57-53 marks the first time it has landed at four games above .500 or worse since May 13.

Tommy Pham debuted for the D-backs, playing designated hitter and batting third. He was 0-for-3, striking out twice, and added a walk.

Follow @KellanOlson