The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the thick of a playoff race in August for the first time in years, although they are battling to stay within striking distance of a wild card spot.

The D-backs entered July atop the National League West at 49-34, but a downward spiral has landed them on the outside looking in with an 8-16 month.

Arizona’s front office was a buyer at the trade deadline with the additions of closer Paul Sewald, infielder Jace Peterson and outfielder Tommy Pham. But its schedule is one of the toughest in baseball over the final two months.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said one of his goals for 2023 is to play meaningful baseball in September, which is in reach but also in jeopardy.

Here’s what the NL Wild Card standings currently look like:

Place Team Record Games Back Last 10 Up Next 1 San Francisco Giants 61-49 +2.5 7-3 at OAK 2 Philadelphia Phillies 59-51 + 1.0 6-4 vs. KC 3 Cincinnati Reds 59-53 — 4-6 vs. WAS 4 Miami Marlins 58-53 0.5 4-6 at TEX 5 ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS 57-54 1.5 3-7 at MIN 6 Chicago Cubs 56-54 2.0 7-3 vs. ATL 7 San Diego Padres 54-56 4.0 6-4 vs. LAD

