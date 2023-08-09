Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU’s Ray Anderson apologizes to WVU for Morgantown comments

Aug 9, 2023, 9:17 AM | Updated: 9:32 am

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Ray Anderson, the Arizona State vice president for university athletics, apologized on Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta Wednesday for his remark about never wanting to travel to Morgantown when his Sun Devils face the West Virginia Mountaineers as members of the Big 12.

“I promise I’m not going to Morgantown,” Anderson said alongside ASU president Michael Crow on Saturday. “I’m going to assign that to (deputy athletic director) Jean Boyd. He can go to Morgantown. But send me to Texas and the rivalry with Arizona and starting a new one with BYU and Utah and Colorado.”

WVU represents the longest logistical road trip for the Sun Devils when they depart the Pac-12 for the Big 12 following the 2023-24 academic year. But Anderson said Wednesday on Bickley & Marotta that his comment was “in jest” and regarding the cold winter weather.

RELATED STORIES

Anderson added that he called West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker to personally apologize.

“Although those comments were said in jest and taken out of context, they were clumsy comments from me that I sincerely regret,” Anderson told Bickley & Marotta. “Because I offended some people when no offense was intended, and for that I apologize. I sincerely do.

“So I called Wren on Monday and we had a chance to talk and I explained the context. He graciously accepted my apology and certainly said he’d pass it on to their president Gordon Gee, who I know.”

Baker also made Anderson promise he would visit Morgantown “many times over the next few years.”

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful college town,” Anderson said. “I look forward to visiting.”

Baker had responded with a post on X a day after Anderson’s comment on the home of WVU.

Arizona State Football

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes speaks inside one of the premium spaces inside renovate...

Associated Press

Beavers, Cougars scramble as Pac-12 cohorts flee conference

Washington State and Oregon State appear to be the big losers in the destabilization of the Pac-12 that’s on the brink of collapse.

13 hours ago

Arizona State Sun Devils athletic director Ray Anderson looks on before the college football game b...

Dan Bickley

Arizona State’s move to Big 12 brings security to program’s future

Arizona State is joining a conference that has turned a significant corner after sustaining the loss of its top two programs.

13 hours ago

Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the first half...

Associated Press

Wagons East? Cal, Stanford in talks to join ACC after several teams leave Pac-12

ACC presidents and chancellors held a conference call Tuesday but took no action on West Coast expansion with California and Stanford.

2 days ago

ASU texas tech...

Arizona Sports

ASU, Arizona face greater distances to new Big 12 opponents

Looking at the distances and recent history between Arizona State, Arizona and their future Big 12 opponents.

2 days ago

George Kliavkoff...

Associated Press

Pac-12’s failures to adapt to changing media landscape led to downfall

The late Saturday night window for football remains an intriguing spot, but ESPN and Fox weren't willing to pay what the Pac-12 was seeking.

3 days ago

Juwan Mitchell #10 of the Tennessee Volunteers in action against the LSU Tigers during a game at Ti...

Wills Rice

‘Culture wins:’ ASU LB Juwan Mitchell dismissed from team after Saturday incident

Arizona State is just 24 days away from the first official game of the Kenny Dillingham era in the Valley and a tone has been set.

3 days ago

ASU’s Ray Anderson apologizes to WVU for Morgantown comments