Report: Suns to open 2023-24 schedule in primetime vs. Warriors

Aug 10, 2023, 2:59 PM

Devin Booker, Klay Thompson...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns looks to pass under pressure from Klay Thompson #11 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 16, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


There will be plenty of storylines when the 2023-24 NBA season opens with two primetime games on TNT, one of which includes the Phoenix Suns facing the Golden State Warriors in the Bay Area.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Suns and Warriors are one of the two national TV games for Oct. 24 opening night in the league.

The game will feature Kevin Durant facing the team he played for on the way to two NBA titles, not to mention former Suns star Chris Paul’s first game in royal blue and gold against the team he led to an NBA Finals appearance in 2021.

Durant played for Golden State from 2016-19, winning the title and Finals MVP awards in 2017 and 2018.

Also on Phoenix’s end, it will be All-Star Bradley Beal’s debut with Phoenix and first game away from the Washington Wizards.

The Suns acquired Beal by trading Paul to the Wizards, who redirected him in a separate deal for a package including Jordan Poole.

Dario Saric is another former Suns player and member of the 2021 Finals squad on the Warriors. He joined them as a free agent this offseason after Phoenix traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the deadline in February.

Phoenix-Golden State will be joined on the opening night slate by the reigning champion Denver Nuggets hosting the Los Angeles Lakers, who fell last season in the Western Conference Finals.

The NBA has yet to release its regular season schedule for the 2023-24 season, nor its preseason schedule.

