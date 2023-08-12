Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks option slumping 3B Emmanuel Rivera to Triple-A Reno, select Buddy Kennedy

Aug 12, 2023, 1:23 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera hits a solo home run against the Washington Nationals in the ...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera hits a solo home run against the Washington Nationals in the first inning during a baseball game, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks have optioned third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to Triple-A Reno following Friday night’s game against the San Diego Padres.

The team announced the move on Saturday.

Rivera is batting .267 with four home runs this season, but is 0-19 in August. His last hit came July 31 against the San Francisco Giants. Rivera has seen his batting average drop 25 points since then. He has been the primary third baseman with Evan Longoria on the injured list.

To replace him, Arizona selected infielder Buddy Kennedy from Triple-A Reno and designated outfielder Kristian Robinson for assignment.

The 24-year-old Kennedy is slashing 3.18/.447/.480 at Reno this season, as the slumping bats in Phoenix look for a boost.

The Diamondbacks, which has lost nine in a row, will host San Diego on Saturday and Sunday.

The D-backs’ 40-man roster remains at 40.

