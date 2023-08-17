The Phoenix Suns are going to be everywhere this coming season.

Literally.

Phoenix will have 37 nationally-broadcast games during the 2023-24 season, including opening night against the Golden State Warriors and Christmas Day against the Dallas Mavericks. Nationally broadcast games are considered games on ESPN, TNT, ABC and NBA TV.

Number of national TV games for 2023-24 NBA season (includes ESPN, TNT, ABC & NBA TV games): ATL: 15

BOS: 35

BKN: 11

CHA: 4

CHI: 7

CLE: 17

DAL: 28

DEN: 30

DET: 4

GSW: 41

HOU: 4

IND: 6

LAC: 22

LAL: 40

MEM: 19

MIA: 24

MIL: 30

MIN: 10

NOP: 12

NYK: 25

OKC: 13

ORL: 5

PHI: 29

PHX: 37… — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) August 17, 2023

Phoenix has the third-most nationally-televised games in the league behind the Warriors (41) and the Los Angeles Lakers (40). That number could rise to 39 if the Suns make it to the finals of the NBA’s first-ever In-Season Tournament.

The 37 games are up three from last season when Phoenix had 34 nationally-televised games.

Here are the teams with the most games on national television:

Golden State Warriors: 41

Los Angeles Lakers: 40

Phoenix Suns: 37

Boston Celtics: 34

Denver Nuggets/Milwaukee Bucks: 30

Here are the teams with the fewest games on national television:

Toronto Raptors: 3

Washington Wizards/Charlotte Hornets: 4

Orlando Magic: 5

Portland Trail Blazers/Indiana Pacers: 6