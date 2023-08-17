Close
Suns have 3rd most nationally-televised games in NBA in 2023-24

Aug 17, 2023, 2:49 PM

Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, Suns...

Deandre Ayton #22 and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns cheer from the bench during the second half of Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Footprint Center on May 10, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Mavericks 110-80. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns are going to be everywhere this coming season.

Literally.

Phoenix will have 37 nationally-broadcast games during the 2023-24 season, including opening night against the Golden State Warriors and Christmas Day against the Dallas Mavericks. Nationally broadcast games are considered games on ESPN, TNT, ABC and NBA TV.

Phoenix has the third-most nationally-televised games in the league behind the Warriors (41) and the Los Angeles Lakers (40). That number could rise to 39 if the Suns make it to the finals of the NBA’s first-ever In-Season Tournament.

The 37 games are up three from last season when Phoenix had 34 nationally-televised games.

Here are the teams with the most games on national television:

  • Golden State Warriors: 41
  • Los Angeles Lakers: 40
  • Phoenix Suns: 37
  • Boston Celtics: 34
  • Denver Nuggets/Milwaukee Bucks: 30

Here are the teams with the fewest games on national television:

  • Toronto Raptors: 3
  • Washington Wizards/Charlotte Hornets: 4
  • Orlando Magic: 5
  • Portland Trail Blazers/Indiana Pacers: 6

