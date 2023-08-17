Close
2023-24 NBA schedule release: Suns start vs. Warriors, face Utah Jazz in home opener

Aug 17, 2023, 12:16 PM | Updated: 12:46 pm

Phoenix Suns Devin Booker Kevin Durant...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates with Kevin Durant #35 after a three-point shot against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of Game Three of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 05, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns enter the 2023-24 season with a reinvigorated roster and attitude as they look to build on last season.

They’ll open the season Oct. 24 at the Golden State Warriors and they’ll face the Utah Jazz on Oct. 28 in the home opener.

Into the backcourt are sharpshooters Bradley Beal and Eric Gordon. Gone are Chris Paul and Cameron Payne. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are back for another run at a title. Also in is new head coach Frank Vogel after Monty Williams was shown the door following the Suns’ six-game loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals last season.

Beal averaged 23.2 points per game for the Washington Wizards last season despite missing 22 games, something that has become a habit since 2018-19. Gordon, a 15-year pro, averaged 12.4 points per between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022-23.

Paul, who spent three spectacular seasons in the Valley, was a two-time all-star here but was hampered by injuries at crucial times for Phoenix. He was part of the Beal trade. Payne, a role-playing guard who averaged 10.3 points per game last season, was traded for the roster spot and the need for draft picks.

New to the frontcourt this season are Keita Bates-Diop, Bol Bol, Toumani Camara, Drew Eubanks, Chimezie Metu and Yuta Watanabe.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be Feb. 18 in Indianapolis.

Suns 2023-24 regular season schedule

Home games in CAPS, In-Season Tournament games in BOLD. All games are Phoenix time and p.m. unless otherwise noted. 

OCTOBER

Tue., Oct. 24  at Golden State  7:00  TNT

Thu., Oct. 26  at L.A. Lakers  7:00  TNT

Sat., Oct. 28  UTAH  7:00

Tue., Oct. 31  SAN ANTONIO  7:00  TNT

NOVEMBER

Thu., Nov. 2  SAN ANTONIO  7:00

Sat., Nov. 4  at Philadelphia  10:00am

Sun., Nov. 5  at Detroit  1:00

Wed., Nov. 8  at Chicago  6:00

Fri., Nov. 10  L.A. LAKERS*  8:00  ESPN

Sun., Nov. 12  OKLAHOMA CITY  6:00

Wed., Nov. 15  MINNESOTA  7:00

Fri., Nov. 17  at Utah*  8:00  ESPN

Sun., Nov.19  at Utah  6:00

Tue., Nov. 21  PORTLAND*  7:00

Wed., Nov. 22  GOLDEN STATE  8:00  ESPN

Fri., Nov. 24  at Memphis*  3:00  NBATV

Sun., Nov. 26  at New York  4:00

Wed., Nov. 29  at Toronto  5:30

DECEMBER

Fri., Dec. 1  DENVER  8:00  ESPN

Sat., Dec. 2  MEMPHIS  7:00

Tue., Dec. 12  GOLDEN STATE  8:00  TNT

Wed., Dec. 13  BROOKLYN  7:00

Fri., Dec. 15  NEW YORK  8:00  ESPN

Sun., Dec. 17  WASHINGTON  6:00

Tue., Dec. 19  at Portland  8:00

Fri., Dec. 22  at Sacramento  8:00

Mon., Dec. 25  DALLAS  8:30  ESPN

Wed., Dec. 27  at Houston  6:00

Fri., Dec. 29  CHARLOTTE  7:00

Sun., Dec. 31  ORLANDO  6:00

JANUARY

Mon., Jan. 1  PORTLAND  7:00

Wed., Jan. 3  LA CLIPPERS  7:00

Fri., Jan. 5  MIAMI  7:00

Sun., Jan. 7  MEMPHIS  6:00

Mon., Jan. 8  at LA Clippers  8:30

Thu., Jan. 11  at L.A. Lakers  8:00  TNT

Sun., Jan. 14  at Portland  7:00

Tue., Jan. 16  SACRAMENTO  7:00

Fri., Jan. 19  at New Orleans  6:00

Sun., Jan. 21  INDIANA  6:00

Mon., Jan. 22  CHICAGO  7:00

Wed., Jan. 24  at Dallas  8:00  ESPN

Fri., Jan. 26  at Indiana  5:00

Sun., Jan. 28  at Orlando  4:00

Mon., Jan. 29  at Miami 5:30

Wed., Jan. 31  at Brooklyn  5:30  ESPN

FEBRUARY

Fri., Feb. 2  at Atlanta  5:30

Sun., Feb. 4  at Washington  1:30

Tue., Feb. 6  MILWAUKEE  8:00  TNT

Thu., Feb. 8  UTAH  7:00

Sat., Feb. 10  at Golden State  6:30  ABC

Tue., Feb. 13  SACRAMENTO  8:00  TNT

Wed., Feb. 14  DETROIT  7:00

16-18 NBA All-Star 2024 – Indianapolis

Thu., Feb. 22  at Dallas  5:30  TNT

Fri., Feb. 23  at Houston  6:00

Sun., Feb. 25  L.A. LAKERS  1:30  ABC

Thu., Feb. 29  HOUSTON  7:00

MARCH

Sat., March 2  HOUSTON  7:00

Sun., March 3  OKLAHOMA CITY  7:30  ESPN

Tue., March 5  at Denver  8:00  TNT

Thu., March 7  TORONTO  7:00

Sat., March 9  BOSTON  6:30  ABC

Mon., March 11  at Cleveland  4:30

Thu., March 14  at Boston  4:30  TNT

Fri., March 15  at Charlotte  4:00

Sun. 17, March  at Milwaukee  10:00am  ABC

Wed., March 20  PHILADELPHIA  7:00

Thu., March 21  ATLANTA  7:30  NBATV

Sat., March 23  at San Antonio  5:00

Mon., March 25  at San Antonio  5:00

Wed., March 27  at Denver  7:00  ESPN

Fri., March 29 at  Oklahoma City  5:00

APRIL

Mon., April 1  at New Orleans  5:00

Wed., April 3  CLEVELAND  7:00  ESPN

Fri., April 5  MINNESOTA  7:00

Sun., April 7  NEW ORLEANS  3:00

Tue., April 9  LA CLIPPERS  7:00

Wed., April 10  at LA Clippers  7:30

Fri., April 12  at Sacramento  7:30  NBATV

Sun., April 14  at Minnesota  12:30

2023-24 NBA schedule release: Suns start vs. Warriors, face Utah Jazz in home opener