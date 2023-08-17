2023-24 NBA schedule release: Suns start vs. Warriors, face Utah Jazz in home opener
Aug 17, 2023, 12:16 PM | Updated: 12:46 pm
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Phoenix Suns enter the 2023-24 season with a reinvigorated roster and attitude as they look to build on last season.
They’ll open the season Oct. 24 at the Golden State Warriors and they’ll face the Utah Jazz on Oct. 28 in the home opener.
Into the backcourt are sharpshooters Bradley Beal and Eric Gordon. Gone are Chris Paul and Cameron Payne. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are back for another run at a title. Also in is new head coach Frank Vogel after Monty Williams was shown the door following the Suns’ six-game loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals last season.
Beal averaged 23.2 points per game for the Washington Wizards last season despite missing 22 games, something that has become a habit since 2018-19. Gordon, a 15-year pro, averaged 12.4 points per between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022-23.
Paul, who spent three spectacular seasons in the Valley, was a two-time all-star here but was hampered by injuries at crucial times for Phoenix. He was part of the Beal trade. Payne, a role-playing guard who averaged 10.3 points per game last season, was traded for the roster spot and the need for draft picks.
New to the frontcourt this season are Keita Bates-Diop, Bol Bol, Toumani Camara, Drew Eubanks, Chimezie Metu and Yuta Watanabe.
The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be Feb. 18 in Indianapolis.
Suns 2023-24 regular season schedule
Home games in CAPS, In-Season Tournament games in BOLD. All games are Phoenix time and p.m. unless otherwise noted.
OCTOBER
Tue., Oct. 24 at Golden State 7:00 TNT
Thu., Oct. 26 at L.A. Lakers 7:00 TNT
Sat., Oct. 28 UTAH 7:00
Tue., Oct. 31 SAN ANTONIO 7:00 TNT
NOVEMBER
Thu., Nov. 2 SAN ANTONIO 7:00
Sat., Nov. 4 at Philadelphia 10:00am
Sun., Nov. 5 at Detroit 1:00
Wed., Nov. 8 at Chicago 6:00
Fri., Nov. 10 L.A. LAKERS* 8:00 ESPN
Sun., Nov. 12 OKLAHOMA CITY 6:00
Wed., Nov. 15 MINNESOTA 7:00
Fri., Nov. 17 at Utah* 8:00 ESPN
Sun., Nov.19 at Utah 6:00
Tue., Nov. 21 PORTLAND* 7:00
Wed., Nov. 22 GOLDEN STATE 8:00 ESPN
Fri., Nov. 24 at Memphis* 3:00 NBATV
Sun., Nov. 26 at New York 4:00
Wed., Nov. 29 at Toronto 5:30
DECEMBER
Fri., Dec. 1 DENVER 8:00 ESPN
Sat., Dec. 2 MEMPHIS 7:00
Tue., Dec. 12 GOLDEN STATE 8:00 TNT
Wed., Dec. 13 BROOKLYN 7:00
Fri., Dec. 15 NEW YORK 8:00 ESPN
Sun., Dec. 17 WASHINGTON 6:00
Tue., Dec. 19 at Portland 8:00
Fri., Dec. 22 at Sacramento 8:00
Mon., Dec. 25 DALLAS 8:30 ESPN
Wed., Dec. 27 at Houston 6:00
Fri., Dec. 29 CHARLOTTE 7:00
Sun., Dec. 31 ORLANDO 6:00
JANUARY
Mon., Jan. 1 PORTLAND 7:00
Wed., Jan. 3 LA CLIPPERS 7:00
Fri., Jan. 5 MIAMI 7:00
Sun., Jan. 7 MEMPHIS 6:00
Mon., Jan. 8 at LA Clippers 8:30
Thu., Jan. 11 at L.A. Lakers 8:00 TNT
Sun., Jan. 14 at Portland 7:00
Tue., Jan. 16 SACRAMENTO 7:00
Fri., Jan. 19 at New Orleans 6:00
Sun., Jan. 21 INDIANA 6:00
Mon., Jan. 22 CHICAGO 7:00
Wed., Jan. 24 at Dallas 8:00 ESPN
Fri., Jan. 26 at Indiana 5:00
Sun., Jan. 28 at Orlando 4:00
Mon., Jan. 29 at Miami 5:30
Wed., Jan. 31 at Brooklyn 5:30 ESPN
FEBRUARY
Fri., Feb. 2 at Atlanta 5:30
Sun., Feb. 4 at Washington 1:30
Tue., Feb. 6 MILWAUKEE 8:00 TNT
Thu., Feb. 8 UTAH 7:00
Sat., Feb. 10 at Golden State 6:30 ABC
Tue., Feb. 13 SACRAMENTO 8:00 TNT
Wed., Feb. 14 DETROIT 7:00
16-18 NBA All-Star 2024 – Indianapolis
Thu., Feb. 22 at Dallas 5:30 TNT
Fri., Feb. 23 at Houston 6:00
Sun., Feb. 25 L.A. LAKERS 1:30 ABC
Thu., Feb. 29 HOUSTON 7:00
MARCH
Sat., March 2 HOUSTON 7:00
Sun., March 3 OKLAHOMA CITY 7:30 ESPN
Tue., March 5 at Denver 8:00 TNT
Thu., March 7 TORONTO 7:00
Sat., March 9 BOSTON 6:30 ABC
Mon., March 11 at Cleveland 4:30
Thu., March 14 at Boston 4:30 TNT
Fri., March 15 at Charlotte 4:00
Sun. 17, March at Milwaukee 10:00am ABC
Wed., March 20 PHILADELPHIA 7:00
Thu., March 21 ATLANTA 7:30 NBATV
Sat., March 23 at San Antonio 5:00
Mon., March 25 at San Antonio 5:00
Wed., March 27 at Denver 7:00 ESPN
Fri., March 29 at Oklahoma City 5:00
APRIL
Mon., April 1 at New Orleans 5:00
Wed., April 3 CLEVELAND 7:00 ESPN
Fri., April 5 MINNESOTA 7:00
Sun., April 7 NEW ORLEANS 3:00
Tue., April 9 LA CLIPPERS 7:00
Wed., April 10 at LA Clippers 7:30
Fri., April 12 at Sacramento 7:30 NBATV
Sun., April 14 at Minnesota 12:30