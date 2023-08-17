The Phoenix Suns enter the 2023-24 season with a reinvigorated roster and attitude as they look to build on last season.

They’ll open the season Oct. 24 at the Golden State Warriors and they’ll face the Utah Jazz on Oct. 28 in the home opener.

Into the backcourt are sharpshooters Bradley Beal and Eric Gordon. Gone are Chris Paul and Cameron Payne. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are back for another run at a title. Also in is new head coach Frank Vogel after Monty Williams was shown the door following the Suns’ six-game loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals last season.

Beal averaged 23.2 points per game for the Washington Wizards last season despite missing 22 games, something that has become a habit since 2018-19. Gordon, a 15-year pro, averaged 12.4 points per between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022-23.

Paul, who spent three spectacular seasons in the Valley, was a two-time all-star here but was hampered by injuries at crucial times for Phoenix. He was part of the Beal trade. Payne, a role-playing guard who averaged 10.3 points per game last season, was traded for the roster spot and the need for draft picks.

New to the frontcourt this season are Keita Bates-Diop, Bol Bol, Toumani Camara, Drew Eubanks, Chimezie Metu and Yuta Watanabe.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be Feb. 18 in Indianapolis.

Suns 2023-24 regular season schedule

Home games in CAPS, In-Season Tournament games in BOLD. All games are Phoenix time and p.m. unless otherwise noted.

OCTOBER

Tue., Oct. 24 at Golden State 7:00 TNT

Thu., Oct. 26 at L.A. Lakers 7:00 TNT

Sat., Oct. 28 UTAH 7:00

Tue., Oct. 31 SAN ANTONIO 7:00 TNT

NOVEMBER

Thu., Nov. 2 SAN ANTONIO 7:00

Sat., Nov. 4 at Philadelphia 10:00am

Sun., Nov. 5 at Detroit 1:00

Wed., Nov. 8 at Chicago 6:00

Fri., Nov. 10 L.A. LAKERS* 8:00 ESPN

Sun., Nov. 12 OKLAHOMA CITY 6:00

Wed., Nov. 15 MINNESOTA 7:00

Fri., Nov. 17 at Utah* 8:00 ESPN

Sun., Nov.19 at Utah 6:00

Tue., Nov. 21 PORTLAND* 7:00

Wed., Nov. 22 GOLDEN STATE 8:00 ESPN

Fri., Nov. 24 at Memphis* 3:00 NBATV

Sun., Nov. 26 at New York 4:00

Wed., Nov. 29 at Toronto 5:30

DECEMBER

Fri., Dec. 1 DENVER 8:00 ESPN

Sat., Dec. 2 MEMPHIS 7:00

Tue., Dec. 12 GOLDEN STATE 8:00 TNT

Wed., Dec. 13 BROOKLYN 7:00

Fri., Dec. 15 NEW YORK 8:00 ESPN

Sun., Dec. 17 WASHINGTON 6:00

Tue., Dec. 19 at Portland 8:00

Fri., Dec. 22 at Sacramento 8:00

Mon., Dec. 25 DALLAS 8:30 ESPN

Wed., Dec. 27 at Houston 6:00

Fri., Dec. 29 CHARLOTTE 7:00

Sun., Dec. 31 ORLANDO 6:00

JANUARY

Mon., Jan. 1 PORTLAND 7:00

Wed., Jan. 3 LA CLIPPERS 7:00

Fri., Jan. 5 MIAMI 7:00

Sun., Jan. 7 MEMPHIS 6:00

Mon., Jan. 8 at LA Clippers 8:30

Thu., Jan. 11 at L.A. Lakers 8:00 TNT

Sun., Jan. 14 at Portland 7:00

Tue., Jan. 16 SACRAMENTO 7:00

Fri., Jan. 19 at New Orleans 6:00

Sun., Jan. 21 INDIANA 6:00

Mon., Jan. 22 CHICAGO 7:00

Wed., Jan. 24 at Dallas 8:00 ESPN

Fri., Jan. 26 at Indiana 5:00

Sun., Jan. 28 at Orlando 4:00

Mon., Jan. 29 at Miami 5:30

Wed., Jan. 31 at Brooklyn 5:30 ESPN

FEBRUARY

Fri., Feb. 2 at Atlanta 5:30

Sun., Feb. 4 at Washington 1:30

Tue., Feb. 6 MILWAUKEE 8:00 TNT

Thu., Feb. 8 UTAH 7:00

Sat., Feb. 10 at Golden State 6:30 ABC

Tue., Feb. 13 SACRAMENTO 8:00 TNT

Wed., Feb. 14 DETROIT 7:00

16-18 NBA All-Star 2024 – Indianapolis

Thu., Feb. 22 at Dallas 5:30 TNT

Fri., Feb. 23 at Houston 6:00

Sun., Feb. 25 L.A. LAKERS 1:30 ABC

Thu., Feb. 29 HOUSTON 7:00

MARCH

Sat., March 2 HOUSTON 7:00

Sun., March 3 OKLAHOMA CITY 7:30 ESPN

Tue., March 5 at Denver 8:00 TNT

Thu., March 7 TORONTO 7:00

Sat., March 9 BOSTON 6:30 ABC

Mon., March 11 at Cleveland 4:30

Thu., March 14 at Boston 4:30 TNT

Fri., March 15 at Charlotte 4:00

Sun. 17, March at Milwaukee 10:00am ABC

Wed., March 20 PHILADELPHIA 7:00

Thu., March 21 ATLANTA 7:30 NBATV

Sat., March 23 at San Antonio 5:00

Mon., March 25 at San Antonio 5:00

Wed., March 27 at Denver 7:00 ESPN

Fri., March 29 at Oklahoma City 5:00

APRIL

Mon., April 1 at New Orleans 5:00

Wed., April 3 CLEVELAND 7:00 ESPN

Fri., April 5 MINNESOTA 7:00

Sun., April 7 NEW ORLEANS 3:00

Tue., April 9 LA CLIPPERS 7:00

Wed., April 10 at LA Clippers 7:30

Fri., April 12 at Sacramento 7:30 NBATV

Sun., April 14 at Minnesota 12:30