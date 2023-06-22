The Washington Wizards have redirected former Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors in a deal for Jordan Poole and NBA Draft picks, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania adds that a 2030 protected first-round choice and a 2027 second-rounder from Golden State will head to Washington. 2022 second-round pick by the Warriors Ryan Rollins is also headed to Washington.

Paul was traded by the Suns on Sunday in a move that sent him, Landry Shamet and a package of picks and swaps to the Wizards in return for Bradley Beal.

Despite being named in rumors about the Suns moving on, Paul had said before word of the Beal trade that he wanted to remain in Phoenix.

So when he joined Good Morning America on Monday to promote his new book after the trade framework was agreed upon, he expressed some disappointment.

“It’s tough. Seriously, it is part of the business and what you realize is that no one owes you anything,” Paul said. “No matter how you are with them or what you do, you realize that in this business, nobody owes you anything, as it should be.

“But when it comes through and my son texts me, I realize that (Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Ishbia’s friend Isiah Thomas) I guess just wanted to go in a different direction.”

The remainder of Paul’s contract included a partially guaranteed $30.8 million in 2023-24 and $30 million more nonguaranteed in 2024-25, the final year of his contract.

However, the team was able to release Paul before June 28 and only owe the point guard $15.8 million. The trade guaranteed about another $10 million more, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Paul said earlier in June he wanted to remain in Phoenix as his future was in flux.

“Absolutely. I don’t want to be anywhere else. That was never the case. But I understand the business of this league, the dynamics,” he told 12News’ Cam Cox on June 16.

The 38-year-old point guard averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists per game last season, but for the third year in a row, his playoff run was marred by injuries.

Paul battled COVID-19, shoulder and wrist injuries in the 2021 NBA Finals run. In 2021-22, it was revealed a quad injury limited him as his play dropped off in the middle of the postseason.

And this past year, he ended the Suns’ Western Conference Semifinals run on the bench for four games with a groin injury as the Denver Nuggets dropped Phoenix on their way to an NBA title.

At exit interviews, Paul suggested he was very much interested in continuing his career, adding that playing off the ball more in 2022-23 was a welcome part of his career evolution.

“It was cool. I’m going to tell you, you don’t play 18 years in this league at a high level and not understand how to adjust and adapt with the game,” he said. “I’ve been in this NBA a lot longer than some people who been covering it. I remember when the game ended in 80-85 scores.

“I don’t talk about it too much, but I know this game just about better than anybody. I put that up against anybody so that’s what’s not going to change, my knowledge of the game, and I’m going to keep putting in the work.”

On June 7, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported Paul was told he’d be released, but additional reports confirmed that Phoenix was still considering how many manage his contract.

