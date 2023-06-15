Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Chris Paul says he wants to stay in Phoenix as Suns mull his future

Jun 15, 2023, 12:12 PM

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul...

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul watches from the bench during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Just more than a week after reports surfaced that said the Phoenix Suns will consider releasing Chris Paul, the veteran point guard told the Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin that he would like to remain with the team.

“Absolutely. That’s why I’m there,” Paul told Rankin on Thursday in an interview about the release of his new book, “Sixty-One: Life Lessons From Papa, On And Off The Court.”

“I’ve talked with my family, we’ve had conversations about what could be, what might be,” Paul added. “I’ve talked with my agent. Talked to my brother (C.J. Paul).”

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes on June 7 reported Paul was told he would be released, but additional reports thereafter only indicated the team had not yet determined how to handle his contract.

RELATED STORIES

Paul is set to make $30.8 million for the 2023-24 season with $30 million more on the books for 2024-25, but only $15.8 million is guaranteed if he’s waived by a June 28 deadline.

The Suns could release him outright and re-sign the 38-year-old to a veteran’s minimum deal, though that amount and the $15.8 million would still bog down their already expensive salary cap.

Phoenix could also release and then stretch the remaining $15.8 million owed on the contract out for equal amounts in each of the next five seasons. The Suns could not re-sign Paul in that case, but stretching would save them the most cap space, giving them the ability to potentially get under the luxury tax to open up the non-taxpayer midlevel exception of more than $12 million.

Paul averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game last year.

Postseason injuries cropped up in all three of Paul’s seasons with the Suns. In 2021 after he made All-NBA Second Team, Paul injured his right shoulder. While coming down with COVID-19 that year, he also had an apparent hand injury.  Surgery was required to repair partially torn ligaments.

Last season, Paul’s effectiveness dropped off in the second round in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. ESPN’s Marc J. Spears reported a left quad injury hampered the point guard.

Then in May, Paul strained his left groin during the conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets and missed the last four games of a series Phoenix lost.

Phoenix Suns

Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan, NBA mock drafts, Suns...

Kevin Zimmerman

Emoni Bates a trendy pick for Suns in NBA mock drafts

Emoni Bates has been rehabilitating his image, but would he make sense for a Phoenix Suns team needing ready-to-play bodies?

2 days ago

Head coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns watches as his team plays the Denver Nuggets in the f...

Associated Press

Wife’s cancer almost prevented Monty Williams from joining Pistons

Monty Williams was introduced Tuesday as the new coach of the Detroit Pistons, and he discussed his wife’s health in an attempt to help others.

3 days ago

(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)...

Kellan Olson

Suns mock offseason: Trading Chris Paul, finding veteran fits

What would it look like if the Suns traded both Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul? Who makes sense to sign on the veteran's minimum?

4 days ago

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., center, celebrates after the team won the NBA Championsh...

Associated Press

Nuggets take home 1st NBA title in rugged win over Heat

Nikola Jokic guided Denver to its first NBA title in team history Monday, as the Nuggets squeezed past the Heat for a victory in Game 5.

4 days ago

Frank Vogel, Lakers head coach...

Arizona Sports

Report: Suns ‘closing in’ on assistant Quinton Crawford; Pistons eye Jack

The Phoenix Suns are "closing in" on adding assistant Quinton Crawford to new head coach Frank Vogel's staff, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

4 days ago

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns during Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at ...

Kellan Olson

Suns mock offseason: Trading Deandre Ayton, free agent targets

How could the Phoenix Suns roster look if they waive Chris Paul? What about if they did that and traded Deandre Ayton too?

3 days ago

Chris Paul says he wants to stay in Phoenix as Suns mull his future