United Wholesale Mortgage, owned by Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia, announced a multi-year partnership on Thursday with the NBA and WNBA making UWM’s Mortgage Matchup the official mortgage partner across both leagues.

Mortgage Matchup is UWM’s consumer-facing brand, providing info to homebuyers and real estate agents throughout the purchasing process.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mortgage Matchup as the official mortgage partner of the NBA and WNBA,” NBA senior VP of commercial development and media Julie Morris said in a press release. “We look forward to working with UWM to reach fans throughout the biggest moments of the season.”

Mortgage Matchup is assured media exposure through the deal, including virtual on-court signage during NBA and WNBA national broadcasts as well as on digital platforms.

“Our partnership with the NBA and WNBA marks a significant milestone for the Mortgage Matchup brand and our clients,” UWM chief marketing officer Sarah DeCiantis said. “By joining forces, we aim to tap into the immense and diverse fan base of these two leagues to create authetntic connections with basketball enthusiasts across the country.

“Our end goal is to empower borrowers and draw attention to the value and importance of having a mortgage broker as your advocate during the homebuying and refinancing process.”

The partnership represents the first time the NBA and WNBA have inked an official mortgage partner.

In addition to direct ties between UWM and the two Phoenix teams, UWM has also been a prominent partner of the Detroit Pistons, with its logo featured on Pistons jerseys since 2021-22. UWM is based in Michigan.

Rocket Mortgage, owned by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, is the naming rights sponsor for the Cavaliers’ home arena, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Ishbia has not been shy about his rivalry with Gilbert, both on and off the court.