GENERAL NEWS

Arizona Sports, KTAR News Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s sets record, raises $2.1 million

Aug 18, 2023, 6:03 PM

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


PHOENIX — Arizona, thank you for all your contributions during our annual Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s and allowing us to once again break records.

Arizonans came through in a big way for the 15th iteration of the fundraiser with more than $2.1 million raised throughout the week through efforts with KTAR News 92.3 FM and Arizona Sports.

Since 2009, the event has raised more than $25 million.

The Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s also maintained its position as the top children’s hospital radio fundraiser in the country.

“Give-A-Thon is a testament to the way this community believes in Phoenix Children’s,” Tim Harrison, vice president of corporate partnerships and special events at Phoenix Children’s, said.

“KTAR, and the many other sponsors of this event make it possible for us to reach the Valley with stories of incredible kids who have been helped by Phoenix Children’s. Every dollar given makes a difference and this year we were once again able to see the generosity of people add up to meaningful and impactful support of Phoenix Children’s.”

Give-A-Thon was presented by Valley Hyundai Dealers and the Ak-Chin Indian Community. Sponsors of the weeklong event included Yrefy, Mattamy Homes, Trane Heating and Cooling, Ace Hardware, Presidential Pools, The UPS Store and Carl’s Jr.

“It is incredible to see more than $2.1 million raised through powerful storytelling that inspires our generous community to step up for the kids in Arizona,” Ryan Hatch, senior vice president and market manager of Bonneville Phoenix, said.

“We are so grateful for our caring audiences, sponsors, team partners and the hundreds of volunteers for their wonderful support of Give-A-Thon.”

All of the proceeds generated directly benefit Phoenix Children’s Hope Fund, which funds essential equipment, operations, charitable care, Child Life resources, virtual care and research.

Phoenix Children’s is one of the largest children’s hospitals in the nation with 433 beds.

