Arizona Sports wins 1st-ever Crystal Award given to a sports station

Arizona Sports was named the recipient of the prestigious Crystal Award by the National Association of Broadcasters for its commitment to community service. It’s the first time the honor has been given to a sports radio station.

NAB Crystal Radio Award finalists were chosen by a panel of judges representing broadcasting, community service organizations and public relations firms.

“Thank you to all Bonneville Phoenix teammates for their efforts to build up, inform and uplift our community,” Ryan Hatch, SVP/Market Manager for Bonneville Phoenix, said Tuesday. “Whether it’s connected to a station program or volunteering on a project to help improve our neighborhoods, it has a meaningful impact.

“For Arizona Sports to be the first sports station to receive the award is a remarkable accomplishment.”

Ten winners were announced at Tuesday’s NAB Show Conference.

Judges cited Arizona Sports’ and sister station KTAR News’ Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s Hospital, the largest children’s hospital radio fundraiser of its kind in the United States. In 2023, the Give-A-Thon raised a record $2.1 million.

This is the sixth time a Bonneville Phoenix station won the coveted Crystal Award.

KTAR News has been recognized with a Crystal Award for community service in 2022, 2018, 2016, 2014 and 2007. For winning five times KTAR News was honored with the Crystal Heritage Award in 2023.

The NAB Crystal Radio Awards were established in 1987 to recognize radio stations for year-round commitment to local community service.

