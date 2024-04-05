Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GENERAL NEWS

Final Four weekend begins with College Slam Dunk and 3-Point contests at GCU

Apr 4, 2024, 9:30 PM | Updated: 9:36 pm

GCU basketball...

Gabe McGlothan (X Photo/@GCU_MBB)

(X Photo/@GCU_MBB)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


College basketball fans got a head start on Final Four weekend in the Valley with the 35th annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships on Thursday night.

The event, televised nationally by ESPN, was hosted by Grand Canyon University at its Global Credit Union Arena in Phoenix.

It featured 24 of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s college basketball players competing for slam dunk and 3-point shooting bragging rights.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona’s Keshad Johnson and Grand Canyon’s Gabe McGlothan were among the participants in the slam dunk contest.

McGlothan reached the final and won it on his last attempt of the final round, defeating John Ukomadu of Eastern Kentucky, much to the delight of the home crowd and his head coach, Bryce Drew, who was one of the judges.

Former Suns forward Shawn Marion also was one of the slam dunk judges.

Nebraska’s Keisei Tominaga, who wears No. 30 in honor of his idol Steph Curry, won the men’s three-point shooting contest, beating Tyler Thomas of Hofstra in the final.

Indiana’s Sara Scalia won the women’s three-point shooting contest, beating Hayley Frank of Missouri in the final.

Later, Tominaga beat Scalia, 20-16, in a head-to-head showdown between the three-pointer champs.

The Final Four will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday and Monday.

General News

Yassine Gharram #24 of the Yale Bulldogs reacts after a 78-76 victory against the Auburn Tigers in ...

Associated Press

March Madness: Another year without a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket

It's another year without a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket. Surprising wins by Yale, Oakland and Duquesne busted many of the brackets

12 days ago

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 21: Aaron Bradshaw #2 of the Kentucky Wildcats and Trey Townsend #...

Associated Press

Oakland delivers first true shock of March Madness, upsets Kentucky

Jack Gohlke made 10 3-pointers and 14th-seeded Oakland delivered the first true shock of this year’s March Madness, beating third-seeded Kentucky 80-76 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

14 days ago

Runners take off after the starting gun at Pat's Run in Tempe. The race, will be run on April 13 th...

Character Counts

The 20th annual Pat’s Run set take place in Tempe on April 13

The 20th iteration of Pat's Run is set to take place in Tempe on April 13 to honor the life and legacy of Pat Tillman.

20 days ago

Follow @AZSports...

Arizona Sports

CBS and TNT announce who is calling 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament, Final Four

Ian Eagle will call his first Final Four. Who else is calling the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament that ends in the Phoenix area?

24 days ago

Christopher Bell...

Associated Press

Christopher Bell pulls away for NASCAR Cup Series win at Phoenix Raceway

Christopher Bell surged into the lead when Martin Truex Jr. was forced to pit and pulled away for a NASCAR Cup Series win at Phoenix Raceway.

25 days ago

Rayshon Harrison...

Arizona Sports

WAC Tournament schedule: When does GCU basketball play in Las Vegas?

Grand Canyon University men's basketball has the top seed in the 2024 WAC Basketball Tournament, which opens Wednesday.

25 days ago

Final Four weekend begins with College Slam Dunk and 3-Point contests at GCU