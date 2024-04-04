Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

UConn plane troubles before Final Four land Huskies in Phoenix late

Apr 4, 2024, 8:37 AM

Dan Hurley, UConn head coach...

Head coach Dan Hurley of the UConn Huskies arrives at Jackson Jet Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 4, 2024, ahead of the 2024 Men's Final Four. (Photo by Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

(Photo by Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Defending national champion UConn finally touched down in Arizona for the Final Four at 3:15 a.m. MST on Thursday after a long delay and a red-eye flight.

After the plane they were supposed to take around 6 p.m. EDT had mechanical issues getting to the East Coast, the Huskies took off in a smaller Allegiant Air plane from Bradley International Airport near Hartford at about 1:30 a.m. EDT for the flight to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The Huskies posted a video on social media, showing the team finally disembarking in Arizona.

RELATED STORIES

No. 1 seed UConn is scheduled to play fourth-seeded Alabama on Saturday night in the semifinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The championship game is Monday night.

Alabama and Purdue arrived in Arizona on Tuesday night, and North Carolina State came in Wednesday afternoon.

The NCAA said in a statement that it worked with UConn and a charter company to develop several alternatives after the problem emerged with the original plane. The delayed flight was then supposed to take off at 11:30 p.m., but another mechanical issue, as well as bad weather in Connecticut, delayed the Huskies for another two hours, the NCAA said.

“We are very disappointed that UConn will arrive later than anticipated and it’s unfortunate the team’s travel experience has been impacted,” the NCAA said.

The Huskies had not been on a plane since after their March 6 game with Marquette, when they had to spend an extra day in Milwaukee because of a canceled flight. They took buses to the Big East Tournament and first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, both in New York, and the East Regional in Boston.

The travel problems were first reported by CBS Sports, which was told of the issue by coach Dan Hurley.

Arizona Basketball

UConn looking to become first repeat champions since 2006-07 Florida Gators....

Associated Press

Tall Final Four task: Beating reigning champion UConn will not be an easy task in Arizona

En route to the Final Four, UConn has looked even more unbeatable in its run to become the first repeat champion since Florida in 2006-07.

45 minutes ago

Gabe McGlothan...

Arizona Sports

College Slam Dunk and 3-Point contests at GCU include Gabe McGlothan, Arizona’s Keshad Johnson

Grand Canyon will host the 2024 College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships. GCU's Gabe McGlothan and Arizona's Keshad Johnson will compete.

23 hours ago

University of Arizona president Dr. Robert Robbins...

Arizona Sports

University of Arizona president Dr. Robert Robbins to step down

University of Arizona president Dr. Robert Robbins has been involved in the hires of Jedd Fisch, Tommy Lloyd and Brent Brennan.

2 days ago

Arizona Wildcats forward Filip Borovicanin...

Kevin Zimmerman

Arizona Wildcats wing Filip Borovicanin enters transfer portal

The Arizona Wildcats saw two of their non-rotation wings enter the transfer portal on Monday with Filip Borovicanin joining Paulius Murauskas.

2 days ago

Carter Bryant is set to represent Arizona in the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game. (University of ...

Damon Allred

Arizona signee Carter Bryant to play Tuesday in McDonald’s All-American Game

Carter Bryant, an Arizona basketball signee from California, is set to suit up in the McDonald's All-American Game for the West on Tuesday.

2 days ago

Arizona basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd...

Vincent DeAngelis

Arizona basketball’s Paulius Murauskas will enter NCAA transfer portal

The 6-foot-8 Lithuanian freshman Paulius Murauskas averaged 2.7 points and 5.1 minutes a game for the Arizona Wildcats.

3 days ago

UConn plane troubles before Final Four land Huskies in Phoenix late