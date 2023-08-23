D-backs’ Alek Thomas makes incredible effort for all-time catch

Any time a ball is hit off an Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher to some part of center field, you know there’s a chance you are about to see something special.

Center fielder Alek Thomas has already produced a handful of memorable catches in his young MLB career but Tuesday’s was undoubtedly his best.

At the start of the top of the ninth inning with a 6-3 D-backs lead over the Texas Rangers, closer Paul Sewald in a 3-2 count to second baseman Marcus Semien saw a fastball drilled to right-center.

Thomas got an unbelievable break on the ball and needed every bit of it to reach the endpoint. After a dead sprint, Thomas fully extended to catch the ball, barrel rolling through the warning track given all the momentum he created.

CATCH OF THE YEAR. 😱 pic.twitter.com/VLPvdWfw82 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 23, 2023

Sewald couldn’t help but laugh while shots of the D-backs dugout inspired several shocked reactions.

Thomas’ catch ultimately might have been the difference in the game. Sewald allowed a walk and two singles after it, which would have gotten some runs on the board without Thomas’ fantastic effort.

The D-backs held on for a 6-3 victory and have now won nine of their last 11 games.

