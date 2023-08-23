Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Alek Thomas makes incredible effort for all-time catch

Aug 22, 2023, 9:40 PM

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

Any time a ball is hit off an Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher to some part of center field, you know there’s a chance you are about to see something special.

Center fielder Alek Thomas has already produced a handful of memorable catches in his young MLB career but Tuesday’s was undoubtedly his best.

At the start of the top of the ninth inning with a 6-3 D-backs lead over the Texas Rangers, closer Paul Sewald in a 3-2 count to second baseman Marcus Semien saw a fastball drilled to right-center.

Thomas got an unbelievable break on the ball and needed every bit of it to reach the endpoint. After a dead sprint, Thomas fully extended to catch the ball, barrel rolling through the warning track given all the momentum he created.

Sewald couldn’t help but laugh while shots of the D-backs dugout inspired several shocked reactions.

RELATED STORIES

Thomas’ catch ultimately might have been the difference in the game. Sewald allowed a walk and two singles after it, which would have gotten some runs on the board without Thomas’ fantastic effort.

The D-backs held on for a 6-3 victory and have now won nine of their last 11 games.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Zach Davies...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Zach Davies to return from IL, start vs. Reds Saturday in key series

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said veteran starter Zach Davies will pitch this weekend against the Cincinnati Reds.

22 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Druw Jones. (Twitter Photo/@Dbacks)...

Aaron Schmidt

ESPN: Diamondbacks fall to No. 24 on updated MLB farm rankings

Following the promotion of many top prospects to the majors, the D-backs' farm system has been left depleted.

22 hours ago

Tommy Pham #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks waits for a pitch against the San Diego Padres during th...

Stephen Gugliociello

Report: MLB investigating threats toward nephew of D-backs’ Tommy Pham

Major League Baseball has begun the process of investigating "cyber-hate messages" directed toward a 13-year-old relative of Tommy Pham. 

22 hours ago

Tommy Pham...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Tommy Pham delivers extra-inning walk-off in comeback win vs. Rangers

The Diamondbacks erased a two-run deficit in the bottom of the 11th inning to walk off the Rangers at Chase Field.

2 days ago

Tommy Henry...

Alex Weiner

D-backs hoping to get Tommy Henry back by end of season, more likely in bullpen

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said he hopes to get Tommy Henery back off the injured list by the final week of the regular season.

2 days ago

Evan Longoria...

Alex Weiner

Evan Longoria returns after re-injuring back getting off toilet: ‘Makes me sound really old’

D-backs 3B Evan Longoria said he re-aggravated his back injury while getting up off the toilet during Arizona's road series in San Francisco.

22 hours ago

D-backs’ Alek Thomas makes incredible effort for all-time catch