ARIZONA CARDINALS

DeAndre Hopkins, NFL world react to Isaiah Simmons trade

Aug 24, 2023, 11:40 AM

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


Arizona Sports

Isaiah Simmons’ time in Arizona ended abruptly on Thursday when the Cardinals traded the linebacker to the New York Giants for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

Simmons spent the offseason transitioning to a new, yet familiar, safety position, one the Cardinals ultimately deemed a lack of fit.

The 2020 first round selection getting traded for a late round pick has sent shockwaves throughout the NFL world. Former Cardinal DeAndre Hopkins, who was released from the team in May, took his thoughts to X, formerly known as Twitter, about his former teammate.

The Giants will reportedly use Simmons as a linebacker. With a new team, will he adjust to a new scheme and atmosphere?

Simmons finishes his career in Cardinal red with 7.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles in 50 games with the team. The news prompts the question of why Simmons didn’t fit the new era in Cardinals football, be it for cultural or football reasons.

The trade left NFL fans and reporters either disappointed, thrilled or just plain shocked. Some takeaways and reactions from those around the league:

