Isaiah Simmons’ time in Arizona ended abruptly on Thursday when the Cardinals traded the linebacker to the New York Giants for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

Simmons spent the offseason transitioning to a new, yet familiar, safety position, one the Cardinals ultimately deemed a lack of fit.

The 2020 first round selection getting traded for a late round pick has sent shockwaves throughout the NFL world. Former Cardinal DeAndre Hopkins, who was released from the team in May, took his thoughts to X, formerly known as Twitter, about his former teammate.

The Giants just got a steal in @isaiahsimmons25, 7th rounder 🤣🤣 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) August 24, 2023

The Giants will reportedly use Simmons as a linebacker. With a new team, will he adjust to a new scheme and atmosphere?

Gods plan🙏🏾 let’s get to work!! https://t.co/KQEkh2rE43 — Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) August 24, 2023

Simmons finishes his career in Cardinal red with 7.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles in 50 games with the team. The news prompts the question of why Simmons didn’t fit the new era in Cardinals football, be it for cultural or football reasons.

The trade left NFL fans and reporters either disappointed, thrilled or just plain shocked. Some takeaways and reactions from those around the league:

JUST WOKE UP TO THE NEWS THAT THE NY GIANTS TRADED FOR ISAIAH SIMMONS LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/ciJvKbm9zG — Quez (@QuezIsGodly) August 24, 2023

Joe Schoen After Finessing The Cardinals For Isaiah Simmons pic.twitter.com/wWRpdQZccd — 𝘑𝘢𝘺𝘘𝘶𝘢𝘥𝘴🥷🏿🗽 (@DimesJayy) August 24, 2023

Cardinals fans after trades pic.twitter.com/fCbDiAvLdg — JAY 🪺 backed by eth (@jaypeggerz) August 24, 2023

Giants fans in 2020: “Andrew Thomas or Isaiah Simmons at 4?” Joe Schoen in 2023: pic.twitter.com/Wgc1O1txzs — NODNARB (@BrandoCommandoe) August 24, 2023

Moving on from Isaiah Simmons was about fit, finding the right players and doing what was best for the team. No corresponding move expected today. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) August 24, 2023

When the Cardinals got more in trade value for Isaiah Simmons than they did for DeAndre Hopkins pic.twitter.com/CCMSWdf08T — Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) August 24, 2023

Still think Isaiah Simmons figures it out and his career takes off at some point. Maybe he’s my version of Deandre Ayton. — Luke Lapinski (@LukeLapinski) August 24, 2023

The Cardinals traded Isaiah Simmons to the Giants. The 2020 first-rounder went for a seventh-round pick in 2024.@Bickley_Marotta react: pic.twitter.com/znn5ZRgiu5 — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) August 24, 2023

Isaiah Simmons already owns Dak 😭 pic.twitter.com/y7YYN5oIxR — evin (@KayvonOjulari) August 24, 2023

