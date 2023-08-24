Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Isaiah Simmons traded from Cardinals to Giants

Aug 24, 2023, 7:45 AM | Updated: 8:44 am

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are officially moving on from safety Isaiah Simmons, agreeing to a trade with the New York Giants that brings back a 2024 seventh-round pick.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the deal.

The safety, Arizona’s 2020 first-round pick (eighth overall), was in his final year of his rookie contract following Arizona’s decision not to pick up his fifth-year option this offseason.

Thursday’s departure comes after the safety struggled mightily in a preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, New York is expected to move Simmons back to a linebacker position.

RELATED STORIES

Why did the Cardinals trade Isaiah Simmons?

The trade ends a roller coaster of a tenure for Simmons in the desert. While he could be a game changer at times, Simmons lacked consistency and a place he could really call home defensively.

Toss in a new regime led by general manager Monti Ossenfort looking to reset the foundation of the franchise and the writing was on the wall that a departure in some way, shape or form was likely.

He began his NFL career viewed as an inside linebacker. In Year 2, the vision was to pair him with Zaven Collins, who former general manager Steve Keim prematurely handed the starting reins to.

Then came this past season, where Simmons was given the title of star backer by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. He spent most his time at slot corner, seeing 409 of his 897 defensive snaps at the position, per Pro Football Focus.

In the star backer role, Simmons certainly stuffed the stat sheet behind 99 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four QB hits. But again, he struggled to find consistency and was even benched for bad practice habits early on in 2022.

This offseason under first-time head coach Jonathan Gannon, Simmons was moved once more across the formation, this time forming a safety trio with Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

The experiment clearly did not work out despite Simmons’ comfortability at safety.

With Simmons no longer on the team, the Cardinals safeties room includes Baker, Thompson, Andre Chachere, Sean Chandler, JuJu Hughes and Jovante Moffatt.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) against the Green Bay Packers during the first half...

Aaron Schmidt

DeAndre Hopkins, NFL world react to Isaiah Simmons trade

The Arizona Cardinals traded linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants Thursday morning, sending shock throughout the NFL world.

12 hours ago

Isaiah Simmons looks on...

Tyler Drake

Ossenfort: Isaiah Simmons trade about ‘getting right 53 in building’

Dealing Isaiah Simmons to the Giants on Thursday was centered around a culmination of things, said Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort.

12 hours ago

Carlos Watkins at practice...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Heat travels with Cardinals for joint practice with Vikings

The Cardinals kicked off their first of two joint practices with the Vikings on Wednesday and boy was it a hot one in Minnesota.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy (left) and RB James Conner (right). (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Aaron Schmidt

ESPN analyzes the best- and worst-case scenarios for Cardinals in 2023

After acquiring the Texans' first round draft pick in 2024, a losing season in Arizona and Houston could do wonders for the club's future.

12 hours ago

Zach McCloud, Vikings linebacker...

Arizona Sports

LB Zach McCloud signs with Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday signed outside linebacker Zach McCloud, who spent this offseason with the Tennessee Titans.

2 days ago

Jonathan Gannon during practice...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals-Vikings joint practices carry more weight than you think

It's onto Minnesota for the Arizona Cardinals with the preseason finale on the horizon. But first, we got to talk about (joint) practice.

2 days ago

Isaiah Simmons traded from Cardinals to Giants