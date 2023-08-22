Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

LB Zach McCloud signs with Arizona Cardinals

Aug 22, 2023, 9:54 AM

Zach McCloud #59 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after an interception against the Denver Broncos in a preseason game at Empower Field At Mile High on August 27, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday signed outside linebacker Zach McCloud, who spent this offseason with the Tennessee Titans before the team released him Aug. 16.

The Cardinals list him as a true edge rusher, where he joins a room with plenty of younger players.

Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck, Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders, Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa and David Anenih are the other outside backers on the roster.

McCloud entered the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings after going undrafted out of Miami. He spent the 2022 season in camp but was waived and signed by the Denver Broncos in November of last year.

Denver released him before he joined the Titans in mid-December.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound McCloud appeared in games over six seasons in college for the Hurricanes, finishing with 192 combined tackles, 22.5 for loss and 11 sacks. He posted 5.5 sacks during his final season in 2021 and was listed as a defensive lineman.

