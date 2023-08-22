Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Mask on: Paris Johnson influencing Cardinals’ handshake game

Aug 21, 2023, 8:15 PM

Paris Johnson signs rookie contract...

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Pregame traditions are an important part to every NFL player’s routine.

However loud or quiet they might be, every player has something they lean on as they prepare for the game ahead.

For Arizona Cardinals rookie offensive lineman Paris Johnson, it’s as simple as getting his pregame prayer in and orchestrating his “mask on” handshake from his college days. And don’t get it twisted, one cannot be done without the other.

Since his arrival to the desert, Johnson has often been seen throwing on that metaphorical mask, whether it’s before team periods at practice or preseason games.

RELATED STORIES

It’s a way for the lineman to lock in between the white lines, while also serving as another way to bond with veteran D.J. Humphries and other members of the franchise.

“That handshake gets me going,” Johnson said Monday. “He says the stuff I do with him … is keeping him young. It was something I did in college before the games at Ohio State. It was kind of like my tradition. They saw me when I first got here before team periods. I would do it myself.

“I started doing it with Hump and he liked it so much that James Conner every now and then he does it with me, and Hump’s like, ‘No, no. That’s just our thing.’ But it’s starting to catch on. Now, I see James doing it with (Hollywood Brown), but the end is different. It’s kind of cool, gets me going, so we do it before every team period and do it before we take the field. It’s just throwing that mask on, a different type of mode.”

Tossing the mask on is a crucial part to Johnson’s — and now Humphries’ — game. That’s not say, however, that the rookie doesn’t have another unique one up his sleeve with right guard Will Hernandez.

“We wouldn’t call it a handshake, we would call it more of a belly shake,” Hernandez told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke in May. “It involves our hands. You’ll see it one day. We don’t want to give everything away. Just keep a lookout before the play on Sundays.”

Presented By
Western Governors University
Clayton Tune (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Matt Prater (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Clayton Tune (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Clayton Tune (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Greg Dortch (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Greg Dortch (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Greg Dortch (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Colt McCoy (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Budda Baker (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Zaven Collins chasing Patrick Mahomes (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Budda Baker and Jonathan Gannon (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Rondale Moore (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Trey McBride (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Zaven Collins (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Patrick Mahomes (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Justin Watson (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Kyler Murray (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Kyler Murray (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Jonathan Gannon (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Keaontay Ingram (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Isaiah Simmons and Patrick Mahomes (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Paris Johnson Jr. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Isaiah Simmons (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Paris Johnson Jr. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Paris Johnson has no time for your trash talk

Arizona Cardinals OL Paris Johnson Jr. would much rather put somebody on the ground than have a jawing match in between plays.

23 hours ago

Isaiah Simmons (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Lack of technique, explosives doom Cardinals vs. Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals shot themselves in the foot time and time again throughout their 38-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

3 days ago

Keaontay Ingram (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Keaontay Ingram hardens case as RB2 in preseason loss to Chiefs

Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram on Saturday regained his footing in the race to secure the No. 2 spot behind James Conner.

2 days ago

Michael Wilson looks on...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals’ Michael Wilson finding offensive routine

Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson continues to use every practice to his advantage as the regular season closes in.

5 days ago

Kei'Trel Clark practices...

Tyler Drake

Be you: Personality an important piece to Cardinals rookie Kei’Trel Clark’s game

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has no problem letting his cornerbacks play their style of football.

6 days ago

Zaven Collins at practice...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals ‘better be buttoned up’ with Chiefs coming to town

Arizona's preseason matchup against the Chiefs gives the Cardinals an important stepping stone on their path toward improvement.

6 days ago

Mask on: Paris Johnson influencing Cardinals’ handshake game