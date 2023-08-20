GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals’ new regime sees something in second-year running back Keaontay Ingram.

The backup spot behind starter James Conner is seemingly his for the taking.

But with his limited action throughout much of training camp due to being nicked up — as head coach Jonathan Gannon said — the young runner spent a lot of practice time watching from the side.

That absence undoubtedly opened the door for others like Corey Clement and Marlon Mack to creep into that second-team role, with the latter quickly ascending the depth chart before a torn Achilles ended his season three practices in as a Cardinal.

In Saturday night’s 38-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, though, Ingram appeared to regain his footing as Arizona’s leader in the clubhouse to secure RB2.

Ingram was utilized all over the field, seeing seven carries, two catches and a kick return.

He finished second on the team in rushing yards (28), fourth in passing yards (20) and added another 10 as a returner.

But easily the highlight of Ingram’s night was his five-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

“I thought he looked good,” Gannon said postgame. “He made some runs, made a couple guys miss. The touchdown run was pretty special.

“It was good to have him back in there. It was his first exposure in a live game. I know he was lathered up pretty good. He had a good attitude. He did a good job.”

The Cardinals would not be denied on of their longest drive of the evening (12 plays, 69 yards), turning to Ingram on third-and-five. After shedding one would-be tackler at the line of scrimmage, the running back barreled his way through a few more Chiefs before finding the end zone.

