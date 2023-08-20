Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals’ Keaontay Ingram hardens case as RB2 in preseason loss to Chiefs

Aug 19, 2023, 9:08 PM

Keaontay Ingram (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Keaontay Ingram (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals’ new regime sees something in second-year running back Keaontay Ingram.

The backup spot behind starter James Conner is seemingly his for the taking.

But with his limited action throughout much of training camp due to being nicked up — as head coach Jonathan Gannon said — the young runner spent a lot of practice time watching from the side.

RELATED STORIES

That absence undoubtedly opened the door for others like Corey Clement and Marlon Mack to creep into that second-team role, with the latter quickly ascending the depth chart before a torn Achilles ended his season three practices in as a Cardinal.

In Saturday night’s 38-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, though, Ingram appeared to regain his footing as Arizona’s leader in the clubhouse to secure RB2.

Ingram was utilized all over the field, seeing seven carries, two catches and a kick return.

He finished second on the team in rushing yards (28), fourth in passing yards (20) and added another 10 as a returner.

But easily the highlight of Ingram’s night was his five-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

“I thought he looked good,” Gannon said postgame. “He made some runs, made a couple guys miss. The touchdown run was pretty special.

“It was good to have him back in there. It was his first exposure in a live game. I know he was lathered up pretty good. He had a good attitude. He did a good job.”

The Cardinals would not be denied on of their longest drive of the evening (12 plays, 69 yards), turning to Ingram on third-and-five. After shedding one would-be tackler at the line of scrimmage, the running back barreled his way through a few more Chiefs before finding the end zone.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Cardinals Corner

Isaiah Simmons (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Lack of technique, explosives doom Cardinals vs. Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals shot themselves in the foot time and time again throughout their 38-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

1 day ago

Michael Wilson looks on...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals’ Michael Wilson finding offensive routine

Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson continues to use every practice to his advantage as the regular season closes in.

3 days ago

Kei'Trel Clark practices...

Tyler Drake

Be you: Personality an important piece to Cardinals rookie Kei’Trel Clark’s game

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has no problem letting his cornerbacks play their style of football.

4 days ago

Zaven Collins at practice...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals ‘better be buttoned up’ with Chiefs coming to town

Arizona's preseason matchup against the Chiefs gives the Cardinals an important stepping stone on their path toward improvement.

4 days ago

L.J. Collier...

Tyler Drake

Onto the next one: L.J. Collier ready to play up to 1st-round price tag with Cardinals

Nearly five months into signing on with the Cardinals, defensive lineman L.J. Collier is feeling right at home in the desert.

5 days ago

Zach Ertz scores a touchdown...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Communication paramount in ramping up TE Zach Ertz

Nine months removed from tearing his ACL, Zach Ertz is back practicing with Week 1 of the regular season in his crosshairs.

5 days ago

Cardinals’ Keaontay Ingram hardens case as RB2 in preseason loss to Chiefs