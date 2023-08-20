The Arizona Cardinals received an opportunity to execute a two-minute drill at the end of the first half vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in Friday’s preseason game.

Rookie quarterback Clayton Tune and the offense had 75 yards ahead of them with 1:56 on the clock and made it happen on 12 plays.

Second-year running back Keaontay Ingram was pushed into the end zone with six seconds remaining for a five-yard score to cut Kansas City’s halftime deficit to 17-7 after the extra point.

Arizona took advantage of a pair of Chiefs penalties to get the drive going.

Tune hit receiver Andre Baccellia in stride over the middle for 21 yards to get across midfield, and an Ingram 12-yard rush put the Cardinals on the doorstep of the red zone.

Arizona looked like it scored on a Tune touchdown pass to Greg Dortch, with the receiver diving for the goal line. After a review, officials said Dortch did not break the plane, and Arizona had to use a timeout with 21 seconds left.

Ingram was stuffed on the following snap, and a false start by Marquis Hayes sent them back.

But Ingram made a terrific spin move to get near the goal line, and his blockers finished the job.

The Cardinals were out-gained 210-141 in the first half and each of their first four possessions ended with a punt. Colt McCoy started the game at quarterback with Tune coming in for the final two series of the half.

McCoy was 5-for-8 with 25 passing yards and Tune went 4-for-9 with 51 yards in the opening 30 minutes.

Tune has turned heads throughout the offseason after getting picked in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

He received the bulk of the snaps last week in Arizona’s preseason opener vs. the Denver Broncos and finished 13-for-23 with 135 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

