ARIZONA CARDINALS

Agent: Cardinals sign former USFL offensive lineman Braylon Jones

Aug 18, 2023, 12:27 PM

Braylon Jones, signed by the Cardinals...

Braylon Jones #52 of Houston Gamblers warms-up prior to the game against the Memphis Showboats at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on April 29, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/USFL/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dylan Buell/USFL/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals on Friday signed offensive lineman Braylon Jones to a one-year deal, his agent announced on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Cardinals had not yet announced the move.

Jones most recently played for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers. The Cardinals have been active at scanning the USFL for talent under first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort. Former USFL receivers Kaden Davis and Davion Davis are currently on the preseason roster.

Jones also has spent time on the Dallas Cowboys’ roster since going pro in 2020 but hasn’t appeared in an NFL game.

With experience at guard and center, Jones played in college for the Houston Cougars from 2016-20. He spent four of those campaigns alongside current Cardinals tackle Josh Jones.

Braylon Jones joins an Arizona offensive line that includes Elijah Wilkinson listed on the depth chart as the starting left guard and Will Hernandez tabbed as the first-string right guard. Dennis Daley, Marquis Hayes, Lecitus Smith and Lachavious Simmons are listed as the depth at guard.

Hjalte Froholdt is expected to start at center, with rookie Jon Gaines II listed immediately behind him on the depth chart.

