Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Slade Cecconi credits mound move with success

Aug 29, 2023, 6:16 PM

Slade Cecconi #43 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the first inning during the game between t...

Slade Cecconi #43 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the first inning during the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Sunday, August 27, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Slade Cecconi might have figured it out.

At least, that’s what he tells Burns & Gambo on Arizona Sports.

“One of the big things that kind of sparked all this was moving back over to the left side of the mound,” Cecconi said on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

The 24-year-old right-hander was called up to the majors on Aug. 2 and made his debut that night against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. He pitched 4.2 innings, giving up two earned on four hits while striking out two and walking one. It should be noted he had one of the more interesting first strikeouts in baseball history.

Since then, he’s had four outings where he hasn’t allowed more than two earned, but has yet to earn his first big league win.

While speaking to the rookie, co-host John Gambadoro admitted there was some trepidation when Cecconi was first called up. While in 20 starts with Triple-A Reno, Cecconi had posted a 4-8 record with a 6.38 ERA, nearly two runs higher per outing than he did in 2022 with Double-A Amarillo.

He told Burns & Gambo that he moved from the third-base side of the mound to the first-base side of the mound during a road game against the Tulsa Drillers in Double-A in 2022.

“I started to drive instead of coming across my body,” Cecconi said. “I started to get my mechanics back. I got more command from the from the strike zone and things have taken off from there.”

Since arriving in the majors, Cecconi has a 2.57 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP in 21 innings of work.

“The numbers look really good, but I’ve just been sticking to what I’ve been doing well,” he said. “That’s commanding the strike zone with three and, you know, developing that fourth pitch.

“I’ve just been doing things within a process everyday and letting that lead to success rather than trying to go outside my body and do things that I don’t necessarily do.”

Arizona Diamondbacks

Matt Moore...

Alex Weiner

How the Angels’ salary dump could impact National League Wild Card race

The Angels reportedly placed several players on waivers, giving postseason hopeful the opportunity to potentially add depth.

21 hours ago

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen burnt by home runs in loss to Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen struggled to contain the long ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

NL Wild Card standings: Diamondbacks holding onto playoff spot

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in a playoff hunt for the first time in years. After a cold July and early August, they are back in the race.

2 days ago

Lourdes Gurriel Jr....

Alex Weiner

Surging D-backs meet red-hot Dodgers in final matchup of regular season

The Diamondbacks and Dodgers match up for one last series this regular season as two of the hottest clubs in baseball.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: The Arizona Diamondbacks make a believer out of Ron Wolfely #mlb #mlbshorts

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a believer out of Ron Wolfley after going 12-3 in their last 15 games.

21 hours ago

Reds Elly De La Cruz Diamondbacks...

Alex Weiner

Reds-Diamondbacks series showcased young talent on competitive stage

Led by Corbin Carroll and Elly De La Cruz, the Diamondbacks and Reds are the two youngest teams battling in the NL Wild Card race.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks’ Slade Cecconi credits mound move with success